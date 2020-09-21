CBSE Class 12 Political Science compartment exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 22 September 2020. Students preparing for the 12th Political Science compartment paper are advised to practice from previous year papers to score well in the exam. In this article, we have provided links to previous year question papers from the year 2019 to 2015. You can refer to these articles to check your preparation level.

Students should use these question papers to test themselves and check whether they are prepared completely for the board exam or not. They should solve the questions in the given time duration, which will help to manage their timings during the final exam.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important MCQs with Answers

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Check Previous Year Papers of Political Science Compartment Exams (2019-2015)

Year Question Paper CBSE Class 12 Political Science Compartment Paper - 2019 View/ Download CBSE Class 12 Political Science Compartment Paper - 2018 View/ Download CBSE Class 12 Political Science Compartment Paper - 2017 View/ Download CBSE Class 12 Political Science Compartment Paper - 2016 Not Available CBSE Class 12 Political Science Compartment Paper - 2015 View/ Download

CBSE Class 12th Previous years’ compartment question paper will help the student to know the weightage of marks carried by each chapter. Based on that students can prepare for the exam, by preparing the important chapter which has more weightage. CBSE had published Sample Paper for the Class 12 Political Science board exam 2020. Students preparing for CBSE Class 12 Political Science compartment exam 2020 must solve this Sample Paper to know the latest Marking Scheme and revise their weak topics one last time.

CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2020: Chapter-Wise Important Questions & Answers



