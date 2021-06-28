Duplicate Academic Document System (DADS) By CBSE: All You Need To Know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the Duplicate Academic Document System (DADS) through which students can easily get duplicate copies of the documents (such as CBSE mark sheet, migration certificate etc.)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the Duplicate Academic Document System (DADS) through which students can easily get duplicate copies of the documents (such as CBSE mark sheet, migration certificate etc.).

This portal will give the option to students for both digital copy as well as a printed copy of the academic document to choose from.

Earlier the offline process was a bit hectic as students need to visit and apply to regional offices in person. They were asked to apply on a prescribed form and needed to deposit required fees in the bank account or alternately send forms and bank drafts by post.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to help students, the board has come up with a safe, quick & viable solution through an in-house developed portal named DADS

(Duplicate Academic Document System).

The facility will minimise human contact & the need for the physical presence of the students. It will also cut short the travel, time & energy spent by students and their parents as they can now obtain duplicate mark sheets, passing certificates, migration certificates etc through this online portal.

How to get duplicate documents through CBSE DADS?

The process is very simple, students need to visit https://cbseit.in/cbse/web/dads/home.aspx online and follow the simple process as mentioned in the webpage. Students need to pay the required fees online.

Regional Offices, on receipt of the applications, will print academic documents and dispatch them through speed post.

A tracking system will enable the students to trace the status of the application and dispatch details.

CBSE also provides options to access documents via DigiLocker. The digital copies of the certificates of CBSE exams conducted in or after 2017 are also available in DigiLocker.

