CBSE & ICSE/ISC 10th & 12th Exam 2021-22: Petition Filed In SC Seeking Hybrid Mode For Term 1 Exams Due To COVID-19

CBSE & ICSE/ISC 10th & 12th Exam 2021-22: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a hybrid mode of examination citing COVID-19 as the reason. CBSE Term 1 board exams 2021-22 will start from 16 November whereas ICSE board exams will start from 22 November. The exams will be conducted physically in examination centers.The petitioner wants the apex court to give directions to both CBSE & CISCE regarding the holding of 10th & 12th board exams in both online & offline modes. As per media reports, the petition filed by Advocate Sumanth Nookala pointed out that there has been a considerable increase in COVID-19 cases, across the country.

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22: How To Find Roll Number

CBSE Term 1 Class 10th & Class 12th Board Exam 2021-22: Admit Card (Out), OMR Sheet, Roll Number & Official Updates

According to the petition, the COVID-19 Guidelines & Government Orders in place as of today indicate a policy of Blended Mode of education giving options to the students. For instance, clause D of the Circular issued by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi dated 29 October 2021 specifically provides so. In complete disregard of the D extant policy, respondents chose to conduct the offline mode of exams for all without any option for the online exam.

The plea also highlighted that exams for major subjects in December 2021 are spread over three weeks, placing the petitioners in great apprehension on the risk of infection and the impact on subsequent exams. Preceding the exams for major subjects in December 2021 are the exams for Minor subjects in November 2021 in physical mode, further aggravating the likelihood of turning the exams for Major subjects into a Super Spreader Event.

As per the plea, “At any rate, such continuous exposure through offline exams sharply increases the risk of infection to COVID-19 rendering the impugned action as arbitrary and in violation of Right to Health.”

All updates regarding the CBSE’s case in the Supreme Court will be provided by Jagran Josh.

We have also provided many important resources for the preparation of the upcoming Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exam 2021-22. Students of CBSE 10th & 12th can check these resources from the CBSE section of Jagran Josh and can plan their studies accordingly. Links to access some important articles are also given below

MCQ Based CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 for 10th & 12th (Term 1) Board Exams: CBSE Marking Scheme & Answers 2021-2022

CBSE Term 1 Class 10th & Class 12th Board Exam 2021-22: Admit Card (Out), OMR Sheet, Roll Number & Official Updates