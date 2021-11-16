CBSE Term 1 Xth & XIIth Board Exam 2021-22: Check New OMR Sheet’s PDF & Other Important Resources!

Check CBSE OMR Sheet to be used in CBSE Schools for 10th & 12th board exams 2021-22 & other important resources for the preparation of CBSE Term 1 Class 10th & Class 12th board exams.

Check CBSE OMR Sheet (PDF) to be used in CBSE Schools for 10th & 12th board exams 2021-22. Other resources like the CBSE date sheet, CBSE Sample Papers, CBSE Syllabus, CBSE Sample Papers, NCERT Solutions, etc., are also available here. All these resources are essential for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Term 1 Class 10 & Class 12 board exam 2021-22.

CBSE & ICSE/ISC 10th & 12th Exam 2021-22: Petition Filed In SC Seeking Hybrid Mode For Term 1 Exams Due To COVID-19



CBSE OMR Sheet (PDF): CBSE 2021-22 Term 1 Exam

The scan copy of the CBSE OMR Sheet has been provided here. A similar CBSE OMR Sheet will be used in all CBSE Schools during CBSE Term 1 Class 10th & Class 12th board exams 2021-22. Students can download this OMR sheet and can take a printout for practice purposes. Students are also advised to check important guidelines related to CBSE OMR Sheet. One can learn these from the link given below

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22: Check CBSE OMR Sheet & Important Instructions!

Download CBSE OMR Sheet (PDF)

CBSE Sample Paper (Term 1) (With Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme):

Sample Paper (Published by CBSE) are also important for the preparation and the board has recently published them for 10th & 12th students so that they can get an idea about the new exam pattern. Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme has been also provided by the board with which students can analyse their preparation level. One can download CBSE Sample Papers from the link given below

CBSE Term 1 Class 10 Sample Paper

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2021-22 For Term 1 Board Exam Released With CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22!

CBSE Term 1 Syllabus 2021-22 for 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22:

CBSE Term 1 Class 10th & Class 12th board exams 2021-22 will be completely based on Term 1 Syllabus. Therefore students are advised to concentrate only on Term 1 CBSE Syllabus. The link to access CBSE Term 1 Syllabus is given below.

9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 (Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts

NCERT Solutions & NCERT Exemplar Solutions:

NCERT books are also considered as one of the important resources for the preparation of CBSE Board Exams by experts. Therefore students are advised to solve exercises given in NCERT textbooks and NCERT Exemplar to enhance their preparation. Links to access these resources are given below

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Biology: All Chapters

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 12 Chemistry (PDF): Important for CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021-22

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 12 Maths (All Chapters): Download PDF

NCERT Exemplar Problems and Solutions for CBSE Class 10 Maths

NCERT Exemplar Problems and Solutions for Class 10 Science

NCERT Solutions for Class 12: Download PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 All Subjects: Important for Term 1 Exam 2021-22













