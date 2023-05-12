CBSE Result 2023: Twitter Floods With Memes on 10, 12th Class Results

CBSE Result 2023: The most-awaited result for 10th and 12th is being announced on May 12, 2023 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Around 38 lakh students appeared in 10th and 12th classes. The result is announed on official website cbseresults.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and testservices.nic.in . Other than this, the result is available on Umang App, Digi Locker and Pariksha Sangam.
On this result occasion, Twitter has blown up with memes. Let’s check some of the funniest memes on CBSE 10th Result and CBSE 12th Result.
Those who have appeared in the CBSE Exam can check their marks by clicking on the link below:
Let's have a look at some
A user name Pradhuman Phukan twitted
#CbseResult2023 out today. Congrats 2 all the successful students.— Pradhuman Phukan (@PhukanPradhuman) May 12, 2023
I am sure this must av happened in some homes. #class10 #CBSEResult is scheduled to b out on 16th.#CBSEResults #CBSEBoardExam2023 #CBSEBoard #CBSEBoardresult2023 #G20_IN_Kashmir #heatwave #BoycottStarbucks pic.twitter.com/Okll4nZ76e
Another User named 'Yash' twitted
CBSE Class 12th result declared and i got 98%— ⌁Yaຮђ⌁ (@BrAvo_yash99) May 12, 2023
Relatives after seeing my result 🤣#CBSEresults2023 #CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/gNHHHdcARl
#CBSEresults2023— Bruce Wayne (@GothamSaviourMe) May 12, 2023
Students while checking their CBSE result – pic.twitter.com/wgoEfFCReE