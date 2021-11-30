CBSE Syllabus, Sample Paper Question Bank & More For Revision: CBSE 12th Sociology Board Exam 2021-22

CBSE 12th Sociology board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) is scheduled for 1st December. It is the 1st major exam of CBSE Class 12 & students preparing Term 1 CBSE Syllabus of Sociology are seeking important topics, questions & other resources for revision and preparation. In this article, we have provided some important resources published by CBSE which are important for revision and preparation. Students should not ignore these questions & other resources published by CBSE.

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Sociology Board Exam 2021-2022 (Term 1) Question Bank

The board has published some important questions for CBSE Class 12 Sociology Subject. It‘s an important question bank (CBSE) for Class 12 Sociology and students are advised not to miss any question and are also advised to learn similar questions on which questions are framed in CBSE Question Bank. One can access it from the link given above.

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2021-2022 (Term 1) Released: Download With Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme

CBSE has also published the CBSE Sample Paper for Term 1 Class 10th board exam 2021-22. This sample paper is based on the latest exam pattern and with this students can easily understand the new exam pattern. All the questions given in CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper are important for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021-22.

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Students are advised to concentrate only on Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2021-22. Link to access CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus is given above. One should also refer to the NCERT textbook for revision & final preparation.

Students are also advised to subscribe to Jagran Josh for the latest notification. We will also provide question paper, paper analysis, review & other important resources for preparation & revision of other upcoming CBSE board exams 2021-22.

NCERT Books for Class 12 (PDF): All Subjects - Subject-wise & Chapter-wise!

9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 (Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts!

10th & 12th CBSE Term 1 Date Sheet 2021-22 (PDF): Download CBSE Time Table (Science, Commerce, Arts)