CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): List of Barred Items, Which Pen To Use, Important Guidelines & More

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Check the list of barred & permitted items, important guidelines, which pen to use & other similar questions which students are asking before Term 1 CBSE Class 10th & Class 12 board exams 2021-22.

CBSE Term 1 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22: List of Barred Items, Which Pen To Use, Important Guidelines & More

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Check the list of barred items, important guidelines, which pen to use & other similar questions related to Term 1 CBSE Class 10th & Class 12 board exams 2021-22. According to Term 1 CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22, 1st major exam of Class 10 is scheduled for 30 November (Social Science) & 1st Major exam of Class 12 is scheduled for 1st December (Sociology).

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: Important Guidelines

The board has issued important guidelines for filling OMR Sheets. Every student appearing for Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exam 2021-22 must follow the guidelines published by the board. One can access all the necessary guidelines from the link given below. PDF of CBSE OMR Sheet is also available here for download.

CBSE OMR Sheet & Important Instructions: CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22

List of Barred Items: Term 1 CBSE Class 10th & Class 12 Board Exam 2021-22

Specific list is not available but here is the list of banned items mentioned in the previous CBSE Circular.

- Mobile & other electronic items are not allowed inside the CBSE examination hall.

- Any printed or written material is not allowed inside the CBSE examination hall.

- Food items or snacks are also not allowed inside the examination hall (with some exceptions to diabetic students).

- Digital watches are also not allowed in CBSE board exams.

- Other electronic items are also barred in the CBSE examination center.

Which colour pen is permitted for writing CBSE board exams 2021-22?

- Only a blue & black ballpoint pen is to be used for filling in desired information & for giving responses.

- Use of pencil is strictly prohibited

Students preparing for Term 1 CBSE board exam 2021-22 are also advised to check other important articles from the CBSE section of Jagran Josh.