CBSE Term 1 Date Sheet X, XII — Exam Day, Date, Time: Analysis & Important Points

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released Term 1 CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2021-22 (PDF) online at cbse.gov.in (the official website) for Science, Commerce & Arts stream. Now, CBSE School students can download the PDF of CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2021-22 (PDF) & CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2021-22 (PDF).

- According to Term 1 CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet (PDF), board exams for major subjects will start from 30th November and exams from minor subjects will start from 17th November.

- According to Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet (PDF), board exams for major subjects will start from 1st December and for minor subjects it will start from 16 November.

Also, students preparing for the CBSE 10th & 12th board exam 2021-22 can now plan their studies effectively. If you have not checked CBSE Term 1 Date Sheet then you can check from the following links

⇒ CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2022 (Term 1) PDF - Download Link

⇒ CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2022 (Term 1) PDF - Download Link

CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1): CBSE Time Table 2021-22 - Important Points

- Duration of each paper will be 90 minutes.

- Paper will start at 11:30 (instead of 10:30).

- 20 minutes will be given to read the paper (instead of 15 minutes).

- Exam dates of main subjects will be the same for all the CBSE Schools and as per Term 1 CBSE Date Sheet.

- Practical/Internal Assessment/Project will be completed in CBSE Schools before CBSE Term 1 Exams are over.

- All exams (major & minor) will be over in 40 to 45 days.

CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1): CBSE Time Table 2021-22 - Essential Resources for Preparation

Jagran Josh has provided essential resources for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE 10th & 12th board exam 2021-22 (Term 1). The latest MCQ based CBSE 10th & 12th Sample Papers 2021-2022 (based on revised & reduced CBSE Syllabus) are also available in the CBSE section of Jagran Josh which has been recently released by CBSE. Answers (& CBSE Marking Scheme) are also available along with CBSE Sample Papers. With the help of CBSE Sample Papers, students can easily understand the new exam pattern. NCERT Solutions & NCERT Exemplar Solutions also have been published by Jagran Josh.

