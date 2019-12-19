Bollywood Celebrities Office Look: Check Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor & Kangana Ranaut in Corporate Attire

We love the airport look of Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor but their office look is also something to look for. Deepika’s blazer look in Tamasha or Kareena’s formal look in her latest movies is truly an inspiration. From the collection of formal pants to heels, Bollywood actresses carry their professional wear with style.

Check the latest office fashion trends followed by your favourite Bollywood actresses and get inspire with their unique look.

We all loved Tara played effortlessly by Deepika Padukone in Tamasha. But more than that her dresses were also a highlight of this movie. Apart from the famous blue dress, her formal wears also made a mark. This formal blazer worn by her will keep your look stylish. Make sure to add this blazer in your office wear collection. Get similar dress from here.

Kareena Kapoor’s fashion looks are an inspiration for a reason. She chose this white shirt which you can easily pick for your office. With puff style sleeves, she kept her look retro and classic. Pick this one over jeans or formal pants and give yourself an elegant look for your office meeting. Buy similar dress from here.

Your office pants are an important part of your official attire. Kangana Ranaut shows you how to carry one. The pencil-style pants work on the formal shirts as well as blazers. Kangana’s fashion style reflects the type of events she is attending. Choosing this ankle-length wardrobe will upgrade your wardrobe like no other. Get similar dress from here.