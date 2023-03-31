Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Central Bank of India is filling up 5000 vacancies for Apprentices in the Human Capital Management Department. Check the detailed Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Preparation tips, and Best Books.

Get All Details About Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus Here.

Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus 2023: The Central Bank of India is filling up 5000 vacancies for Apprentices posts under the Apprentices Act, 1961 in the Human Capital Management Department through the Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023. The online Central Bank of India Apprentice application window link will be activated from 20th March 2023 to 3rd April 2023. The online exam is scheduled to be conducted on the second week of April 2023.

With this, candidates whose ages are between 20 to 28 years and possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university are eligible to apply for the Central Bank of India Apprentice recruitment process.

Furthermore, the Central Bank of India Apprentice Selection Process comprises three stages i.e Online Written Test (objective type), local language proof, and Interview Round.

In this article, we have discussed the Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus and Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Preparation Strategies, and Best Books.

Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Overview

We have shared below the complete overview of the Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus PDF for all the aspirants who are going to appear for the upcoming exam.

Conducting Body Central Bank of India Post Name Apprentices Department Name Human Capital Management Department Vacancy 5000 Application Mode Online Application Dates 20th March 2023 to 3rd April 2023 Exam Mode Online Exam Date 2nd week of April 2023 Selection Process Online Written Test, local language proof and Interview Round

Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus 2023

Candidates preparing for the upcoming online exam should be familiar with the Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus to understand the subject-wise topics being asked in the exam. The Central Bank of India Apprentice syllabus 2023 pdf download for all the subjects are shared below:

Subject Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus Quantitative Aptitude Number System HCF and LCM Fractions Average Simple Interest & Compound Interest Time, Speed, and Distance Profit and Loss Percentage Permutation & Combination Trigonometry Time & Work Boats & Stream SI & CI Probability Mensuration Geometry Algebra Data Interpretation English Language Reading Comprehension Para jumble Cloze test Vocabulary Based Questions Error detection Word Swap Word Rearrangement Fillers Idioms & Phrases Reasoning Ability Puzzles Blood Relation Syllogism Seating Arrangements Direction Sense Alpha-Numeric-Symbol Series Data Sufficiency Coding-Decoding Machine Input-Output Inequalities Critical Reasoning Logical Reasoning, Statement, and Assumption Order and Ranking Conclusion and Argument Computer Knowledge History of Computers Basic Knowledge of the Internet Computer Languages Future of Computers Security Tools Fundamentals of Computer Networking Software & Hardware Input and Output Devices Database Computer Shortcut Keys MS Office

Central Bank of India Apprentice Exam Pattern 2023

Along with the Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus, candidates should be familiar with the Central Bank of India Apprentice Exam Pattern to learn about the structure of the exam and the marking scheme followed by the bank. Have a look at the table below to know about the Central Bank of India Apprentice 2023 Exam Pattern for all the stages:

Written Exam

The Central Bank of India Apprentice Exam will be conducted online.

The written examination comprises objective-type questions.

The exam duration will be mentioned in the call letter.

Section Exam Duration Quantitative, General English, & Reasoning Aptitude and Computer Knowledge The exam duration will be published in the call letters. Basic Retail Liability Products Basic Retail Asset Products Basic Investment Products Basic Insurance Products

Local Language Proof

The candidate should be proficient in the local language.

Candidates need to produce a certificate of VIII/X/XII or Graduate level having studied the local language as one of his/her subjects.

Interview

All candidates who obtain more than or equivalent to the qualifying cut-off marks in the written exam will receive an invitation from BFSI SSC to participate in the Interview round at the nearest Central Bank of India's Regional Office along with their original documents, as mentioned in the invitation letter.

How to Prepare for the Central Bank of India Apprentice Exam 2023

The Central Bank of India Apprentice recruitment is one of the most popular recruitment exams in the state. So, candidates should adhere to the robust Central Bank of India Apprentice preparation strategy to score high in the written exam. Check the top 5 preparation tips shared below to ace the Central Bank of India Apprentice exam in one attempt.

Candidates should download the latest Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern to gain an understanding of the topics asked in the exam.

Make sure the timetable comprises important topics and revise everything studied so far at the end of the day.

Next, they should pick the finest books and study material to learn about the basic concepts of all the topics.

Attempt mock tests and previous year's Central Bank of India Apprentice question papers to strengthen the overall preparation level.

Revise all the topics from the short notes to retain concepts for a definite period.

Best Books for Central Bank of India Apprentice 2023

There are oceans of Central Bank of India Apprentice books available for effective preparation. However, one should select books that are based on the updated Central Bank of India Apprentice syllabus. Have a look at the table below to know the books for the preparation of the Central Bank of India Apprentice exam shared below.