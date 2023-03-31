JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Central Bank of India is filling up 5000 vacancies for Apprentices in the Human Capital Management Department. Check the detailed Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Preparation tips, and Best Books.

Get All Details About Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus Here.
Get All Details About Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus Here.

Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus 2023: The Central Bank of India is filling up 5000 vacancies for Apprentices posts under the Apprentices Act, 1961 in the Human Capital Management Department through the Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023. The online Central Bank of India Apprentice application window link will be activated from 20th March 2023 to 3rd April 2023. The online exam is scheduled to be conducted on the second week of April 2023.

With this, candidates whose ages are between 20 to 28 years and possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university are eligible to apply for the Central Bank of India Apprentice recruitment process.

Furthermore, the  Central Bank of India Apprentice Selection Process comprises three stages i.e Online Written Test (objective type), local language proof, and Interview Round. 

In this article, we have discussed the Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus and Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Preparation Strategies, and Best Books.

Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Overview

We have shared below the complete overview of the Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus PDF for all the aspirants who are going to appear for the upcoming exam.

Conducting Body

Central Bank of India

Post Name

Apprentices

Department Name

Human Capital Management Department

Vacancy

5000

Application Mode

Online

Application Dates

20th March 2023 to 3rd April 2023

Exam Mode

Online

Exam Date

2nd week of April 2023

Selection Process

Online Written Test, local language proof and Interview Round

Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus 2023

Candidates preparing for the upcoming online exam should be familiar with the Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus to understand the subject-wise topics being asked in the exam. The Central Bank of India Apprentice syllabus 2023 pdf download for all the subjects are shared below:

Subject

Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus

Quantitative Aptitude

Number System

HCF and LCM

Fractions

Average

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

Time, Speed, and Distance

Profit and Loss

Percentage

Permutation & Combination

Trigonometry

Time & Work

Boats & Stream

SI & CI

Probability

Mensuration

Geometry

Algebra

Data Interpretation

English Language

Reading Comprehension

Para jumble

Cloze test

Vocabulary Based Questions

Error detection

Word Swap

Word Rearrangement

Fillers

Idioms & Phrases

Reasoning Ability

Puzzles

Blood Relation

Syllogism

Seating Arrangements

Direction Sense

Alpha-Numeric-Symbol Series

Data Sufficiency

Coding-Decoding

Machine Input-Output

Inequalities

Critical Reasoning

Logical Reasoning, Statement, and Assumption

Order and Ranking

Conclusion and Argument

Computer Knowledge

History of Computers

Basic Knowledge of the Internet

Computer Languages

Future of Computers

Security Tools

Fundamentals of Computer

Networking Software & Hardware

Input and Output Devices

Database

Computer Shortcut Keys

MS Office

Central Bank of India Apprentice Exam Pattern 2023

Along with the Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus, candidates should be familiar with the Central Bank of India Apprentice Exam Pattern to learn about the structure of the exam and the marking scheme followed by the bank. Have a look at the table below to know about the Central Bank of India Apprentice 2023 Exam Pattern for all the stages:

Written Exam

  • The Central Bank of India Apprentice Exam will be conducted online.
  • The written examination comprises objective-type questions.
  • The exam duration will be mentioned in the call letter.

Section

Exam Duration

Quantitative, General English, & Reasoning Aptitude and Computer Knowledge

The exam duration will be published in the call letters.

Basic Retail Liability Products

Basic Retail Asset Products

Basic Investment Products

Basic Insurance Products

Local Language Proof  

  • The candidate should be proficient in the local language.  
  • Candidates need to produce a certificate of VIII/X/XII or Graduate level having studied the local language as one of his/her subjects.

Interview

All candidates who obtain more than or equivalent to the qualifying cut-off marks in the written exam will receive an invitation from BFSI SSC to participate in the Interview round at the nearest Central Bank of India's Regional Office along with their original documents, as mentioned in the invitation letter.

How to Prepare for the Central Bank of India Apprentice Exam 2023

The Central Bank of India Apprentice recruitment is one of the most popular recruitment exams in the state. So, candidates should adhere to the robust Central Bank of India Apprentice preparation strategy to score high in the written exam. Check the top 5 preparation tips shared below to ace the Central Bank of India Apprentice exam in one attempt.

  • Candidates should download the latest Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern to gain an understanding of the topics asked in the exam.
  • Make sure the timetable comprises important topics and revise everything studied so far at the end of the day.
  • Next, they should pick the finest books and study material to learn about the basic concepts of all the topics. 
  • Attempt mock tests and previous year's Central Bank of India Apprentice question papers to strengthen the overall preparation level.
  • Revise all the topics from the short notes to retain concepts for a definite period.

Best Books for Central Bank of India Apprentice 2023

There are oceans of Central Bank of India Apprentice books available for effective preparation. However, one should select books that are based on the updated Central Bank of India Apprentice syllabus. Have a look at the table below to know the books for the preparation of the Central Bank of India Apprentice exam shared below.

Subject

Book Name

Author/Publisher

Quantitative Aptitude

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exam

RS Aggarwal

General English

High School English, Grammar, and Composition

S Chand

Computer Knowledge

Objective Computer Awareness

Arihant Experts

Reasoning Aptitude

A Modern Approach to Verbal Reasoning

RS Aggarwal

FAQ

Q1. What is the syllabus of the Central Bank of India Apprentice?

The Central Bank of India Apprentice Syllabus comprises five parts i.e. 1. Quantitative, General English, & Reasoning Aptitude and Computer Knowledge 2. Basic Retail Liability Products 3. Basic Retail Asset Products 4. Basic Investment Products 5. Basic Insurance Products.

Q2. What is the selection process for the Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

The Central Bank of India Apprentice Selection Process comprises three stages i.e Online Written Test, local language proof, and Interview Round.

Q3. What is the pattern of the Central Bank of India Apprentice 2023?

As per the Central Bank of India Apprentice Exam Pattern, the written exam will be conducted online mode. With this, the online written examination will consist of five parts and all the questions will be objective type. The duration of the exam will be published in the call letters.

Q4. How to Prepare for Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

Candidates should follow the Central Bank of India Apprentice syllabus and exam pattern and books to cover all the topics asked in the exam. With this, they should practice unlimited questions to maximize their qualifying chances.

Q5. What are the best books to prepare Central Bank of India Apprentice exam?

On this page, candidates can refer to the books for all the subjects mentioned in the Central Bank of India Apprentice syllabus to smoothen their preparation.

Take Free Online Central Bank o India SO IT (CBI) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next