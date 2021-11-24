Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: 115 Vacancies Notified for Specialist Officers in Various Streams

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Central Bank of India (CBI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Officers in Specialist Category in various streams. Interested candidates can submit applications through the prescribed format on or before 17 December 2021. The applications were started on 23 November 2021. A total of 115 vacancies have been notified. The number of vacancies/reserved vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirement of the Bank.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 23 November 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 17 December 2021

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Economist - 1 Post

Income Tax Officer - 1 Post

Information Technology - 1 Post

Data Scientist - 1 Post

Credit Officer - 10 Posts

Data Engineer - 11 Posts

IT Security Analyst - 1 Post

IT SOC Analyst - 1 Post

Risk Analyst - 5 Posts

Technical Officer(Credit)- 5 Posts

Financial Analyst - 20 Posts

Information Technology - 11 Posts

Law Officer - 20 Posts

Risk Manager - 10 Posts

Technical Officer (Credit) - 5 Posts

Financial Analyst - 20 Posts

Information Technology- 15 Posts

Law Officer - 20 Posts

Risk Manager - 10 Posts

Security - 12 Posts

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Economist/AGM-Scale V: Ph.D. in Economics, Banking, Commerce, Economic Policy and Public Policy.

Income Tax Officer/AGM-Scale V: Chartered Accountant (preferably passed in one attempt).

Information Technology/AGM-Scale V: Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering disciplines or Master’s in Computer Application from a University.Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Data Analytics/AI & ML/Digital/Internet Technologies from a reputed/recognised university.

Data Scientist / CM – Scale IV: Post Graduate Degree in Statistics/Econometrics/Mathe matics/Finance/Economics/Computer Science or B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science/IT from Indian University.

Credit Officer / SM – Scale III: CA / CFA / ACMA/OR MBA(Finance), MBA finance should be from recognized college.

Data Engineer/SM – Scale III- Post Graduate Degree in Statistics/Econometrics/Mathe matics/Finance/Economics/Computer Science or B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science/IT from Indian University.

IT Security Analyst/SM – Scale III - Engineering Graduate in Computer Science / IT / ECE or MCA / M.Sc. (IT) / M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University / Institute.

IT SOC Analyst/SM – Scale III - Engineering Graduate in Computer Science / IT / ECE or MCA / M.Sc. (IT) / M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University / Institute.

Risk Manager / SM – Scale III - MBA in Finance or/& banking or its equivalent/Post-Graduate Diploma in Banking or/& Finance/Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance or its equivalent/Post Graduate in Statistics.

Technical Officer(Credit)/SM – Scale III- Degree in Engineering in Civil/ Mechanical/Production/Metallurgy /Textile/Chemical.

Financial Analyst / Manager – Scale-II - A pass in the final examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)/ Institute of Cost and Works Accounts of India (ICWAI) or MBA with specialization in Finance from a reputed institute.

Information Technology/Manager: 3 years Engineering Degree in Computer Science/Computer Applications/Information Technology/Electronics/ Electronics and telecommunications /Electronics and Communications /Electronics and Instrumentation.

Security - Should be a Graduate.

Law Officer / Manager – Scale-II - Bachelor's Degree in Law (LLB).

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Economist - Minimum 30 years Maximum 45 years

Income Tax Officer -Minimum 35 years Maximum 45 Years

Information Technology - Minimum 35 years Maximum 50 years

Data Scientist -Minimum 28 years and Maximum 35 years

Credit Officer - Minimum 26 Years and Maximum 34 Years

Data Engineer - Minimum 26 Years and Maximum 35 Years

IT Security Analyst - Minimum 26 Years and Maximum 40 Years

IT SOC Analyst - Minimum 26 Years and Maximum 40 Years

Risk Manager - Minimum 20 Years and Maximum 35 Years

Technical Officer(Credit)-Minimum 26 Years and Maximum 34 Years

Financial Analyst, Information Technology, Law Officer, Risk Manager - Minimum 20 years Maximum 35 years

Security - Minimum 26 years Maximum 45 years

Download Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection will be through online written test and personal interviews.

How to apply for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 23 November to 17 December 2021. No other mode of application will be accepted.