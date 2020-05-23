Central Bank of India SO Interview Schedule 2020 Released @centralbankofindia.co.in, Check Central Bank SO Interview Date of Shortlisted Candidates

Central Bank of India SO Interview Date 2020: Central Bank of India (CBI) has declared the schedule of interview round for the post of Specialist Officer (SO) on its official website. All such candidates who are qualified in Central Bank SO Exam can download the Central Bank SO Interview Schedule from Central Bank of India website centralbankofindia.co.in.

Central Bank Interview will be held on 01 June, 02 June, 03 June, 04 June, 05 June and 06 June 2020. The interview will be conducted in two panels except on 05 and 06 June 2020. Central Bank Interview PDF is also given below. The candidates can check the date of the interview given against their Registration Name, Roll Number and Name.

Central Bank of India SO Interview Date PDF for Shortlisted Candidates

Central Bank of Indian Website

How to Download Central Bank SO Interview Schedule? Visit the official website of Central Bank of India i.e. centralbankofindia.co.in Click on 'Career with us' given at the top right corner of the homepage Go to 'New Recruitment' given at the left corner of carrer page Click on ‘Video Conference Schedule of Interview Process for Shortlisted candidates. Click here to download’ Check interview schedule for selected candidates in exam Take a print out of the interview schedule for future use

Central Bank SO Exam was held on 21 December 2019 and Central Bank SO Result was released on 30 March 2020.

Central Bank of India had published the recruitment notification for various SO (Specialist Officer) Posts in the month of October 2019. A total of 74 were notified for various SO Posts such as Information Technology, Security Officer, Risk Manger, Financial Analyst/Credit Officer, Economist, CDO/Chief Data Analyst, Data Analyst, Sr. Manager, Analytics, Data Engineer, Data Architect, and CA Credit Officer in different scales. The online applications started on 30 October 2019.