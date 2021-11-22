CCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 539 Posts; Know How to Apply, Salary, Vacancies

Central Coalfield Recruitment 2021 Notification: Central Coalfield Limited (CCL) Limited is looking to recruit 539 Apprentice for one year (2020-21) practical training under Apprentice Act -1961 in different trades such as Electrician, Fitter, COPA, Machinist, Turner, Plumber, Sirdar, and Other Posts.
Candidates can apply online on or before 05 December 2021 on apprenticeshipindia.org. Check Vacancy Details, Educational Qualification, Salary and Other Details below:
CCL Apprentice Online Application Link
Important Date
Last Date of Online Application - 05 December 2021
CCL Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 539
- Electrician - 190
- Fitter - 150
- Mechanic Repair & Maintenance of Vehicle - 50
- COPA - 20
- Machinist - 10
- Turner - 10
- Electronics Mechanics -10
- Plumber - 07
- Photographer - 03
- Florist & Landscaper - 05
- Book Binder - 02
- Carpenter - 02
- Dental Laboratory Technician - 02
- Food Production - 01
- Furniture & Cabinet Maker - 02
- Gardener (Mali) - 10
- Horticulture Asst - 05
- Old Age Care Taker - 02
- Painter (General) - 02
- Receptionist/ Hotel Clerk/ Front Office Asst - 02
- Steward - 06
- Tailor - 02
- Upholsterer - 01
- Secretarial Asst - 05
- Sirdar - 10
- Accountant/ Accounts Executive - 30
CCL Apprentice Salary:
Rs. 7000/- per month
CCL Apprentice Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Sirdar - 12th passed and DGMS Approved Mining Sirdar (Colliery) Certificate from Jharkhand state.
- Accountant/ Accounts Executive - PMKVY certificate holder in Banking/Financial Services/B.Com./PG in Finance.
- Other - 10th passed and ITI in relevant field.
How to Apply for CCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through Apprenticeship Portal - apprenticeshipindia.org on or before 05 December 2021.