CCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 539 Posts; Know How to Apply, Salary, Vacancies

CCL has published a notification for recruitment of 539 Apprentice Posts. Check details here.

Created On: Nov 22, 2021 15:42 IST
Central Coalfield Limited (CCL) Recruitment 2021
Central Coalfield Limited (CCL) Recruitment 2021

Central Coalfield Recruitment 2021 Notification: Central Coalfield Limited (CCL) Limited is looking to recruit 539 Apprentice for one year (2020-21) practical training under Apprentice Act -1961 in different trades such as Electrician, Fitter, COPA, Machinist, Turner, Plumber, Sirdar, and Other Posts.

Candidates can apply online on or before 05 December 2021 on apprenticeshipindia.org. Check Vacancy Details, Educational Qualification, Salary and Other Details below:

CCL Apprentice Download Link

CCL Apprentice Online Application Link

Important Date

Last Date of Online Application - 05 December 2021

CCL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 539

  • Electrician - 190
  • Fitter - 150
  • Mechanic Repair & Maintenance of Vehicle - 50
  • COPA - 20
  • Machinist - 10
  • Turner - 10
  • Electronics Mechanics -10
  • Plumber - 07
  • Photographer - 03
  • Florist & Landscaper - 05
  • Book Binder - 02
  • Carpenter - 02
  • Dental Laboratory Technician - 02
  • Food Production - 01
  • Furniture & Cabinet Maker - 02
  • Gardener (Mali) - 10
  • Horticulture Asst - 05
  • Old Age Care Taker - 02
  • Painter (General) - 02
  • Receptionist/ Hotel Clerk/ Front Office Asst - 02
  • Steward - 06
  • Tailor - 02
  • Upholsterer - 01
  • Secretarial Asst - 05
  • Sirdar - 10
  • Accountant/ Accounts Executive - 30

CCL Apprentice Salary:

Rs. 7000/- per month

CCL Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Sirdar - 12th passed and DGMS Approved Mining Sirdar (Colliery) Certificate from Jharkhand state.
  • Accountant/ Accounts Executive - PMKVY certificate holder in Banking/Financial Services/B.Com./PG in Finance.
  • Other - 10th passed and ITI in relevant field.

How to Apply for CCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through Apprenticeship Portal - apprenticeshipindia.org on or before 05 December 2021.

FAQ

What is the last date for submitting CCL Apprentice Application ?

5 Dec 2021
Job Summary
NotificationCentral Coalfield Limited (CCL) Recruitment 2021 for 539 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @apprenticeshipindia.org
Notification DateNov 20, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionDec 5, 2021
CityRanchi
StateJharkhand
CountryIndia
Organization CCIL
Education Qual Secondary, Senior Secondary
Functional Other Funtional Area
