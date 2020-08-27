Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020 for 48 Posts, Appear for Whatsapp/Skype interview from 4 Sep

How to apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to the email id persbrbsl@gmail.com on or before 2 September 2020. Applications received after the due date will not be considered.

What is the qualification required for Central Railway Pharmacist Recruitment 2020?

10 + 2 in Science or its equivalent with Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized institution and registered as Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948 or Bachelors Degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharma) from a recognized University or equivalent and registered as a Pharmacist under Pharmacist Act, 1948.

What is the qualification required for Central Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding a certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of nursing or other institutions recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or b.sc. (Nursing) are eligible to apply.

What is the last date for Central Railway Recruitment 2020?

The last date for applying on Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020 is 2 September 2020.

How many vacancies will be hired by Central Railway?

Central Railway is hiring 48 vacancies of paramedical staff in Group C as Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician and X Ray Technician at Bhusawal division.