Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020 for 48 Posts, Appear for Whatsapp/Skype interview from 4 Sep

Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020: Central Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Paramedical Staff in Group C as Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician and X-Ray Technician at Bhusawal division. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 2 September 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 2 September 2020
Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Staff Nurse - 26 Posts
- Pharmacist - 3 Posts
- Lab Technician - 10 Posts
- X-Ray Technician - 9 Posts
Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse - Candidates holding a certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of nursing or other institutions recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or b.sc. (Nursing).
- Pharmacist - 10 + 2 in Science or its equivalent with Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized institution and registered as Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948 or Bachelors Degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharma) from a recognized University or equivalent and registered as a Pharmacist under Pharmacist Act, 1948.
- Lab Technician - BS.c. with Bio-Chemistry/Micro Biology/Life Science/B.Sc. With Chemistry and Biology as main or as optional/subsidiary subjects or equivalent plus Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT) or equivalent or B.Sc. in Medical Technology (Laboratory from a recognized Institution).
- X-Ray Technician - 10+2 with Physics and Chemistry and Diploma in Radiography/X-Ray Technician/Radiodiagnosis Technology from a recognized Institute.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to the email id persbrbsl@gmail.com on or before 2 September 2020. Applications received after the due date will not be considered. Eligible candidates will be interviewed on what's app/Skype call.