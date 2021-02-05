Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for 2500+ Apprentice Posts: Apply Online @rrccr.com, Download RRC Railway Notification Here

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Central Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell has published a recruitment notification for the post of Apprentice. Online application will be invited from 06 February 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on or before 05 March 2021 till 5 PM on RRC Official website of RRC -rrccr.com.

A total of 2532 vacancies are available for various locations including Mumbai, Bhusawal, Pune, Nagpur and Solapur under various units such as Carriage & Wagon, Mumbai Kalyan Diesel Shed, Parel Workshop, Manmad Workshop etc.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 06 February 2021 from 11 AM

Last Date of Online Application - 05 March 2021 upto 5 PM

Central Railway Vacancy Details

Mumbai

Carriage & Wagon (Coaching) Wadi Bunder - 258 Posts

Mumbai Kalyan Diesel Shed - 53 Posts

Kurla Diesel Shed - 60 Posts

Sr.DEE (TRS) Kalyan - 179 Posts

Sr.DEE (TRS) Kurla - 192 Posts

Parel Workshop - 418 Posts

Matunga Workshop - 547 Posts

S&T Workshop, Byculla - 60 Posts

Bhusawal

Carriage & Wagon Depot - 122 Posts

Electric Loco Shed, Bhusawal - 80 Posts

Electric Locomotive Workshop - 118 Posts

Manmad Workshop - 51 Posts

TMW Nasik Road - 49 Posts

Pune

Carriage & Wagon Depot - 31 Posts

Diesel Loco Shed - 121 Posts

Nagpur

Electric Loco Shed - 48 Posts

Ajni Carriage & Wagon Depot - 66 Posts

Solapur

Carriage & Wagon Depot - 58 Posts

Kurduwadi Workshop - 21 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Central Railway Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board

National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training

Age Limit:

15 to 24 years

Selection Process for Central Railway Apprentice Posts

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done.

How to Apply for Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2021 through online mode from 06 February to 05 March 2021 upto 5 PM.

During submission of online application, a Registration number will be issued to each applicant. Candidates are advised to preserve/note their Registration Number for further stages of engagement process/correspondence with RRC.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-

Central Railway Apprentice Notification Download



Central Railway Apprentice Official Website

