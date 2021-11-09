Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Central Silk Board Recruitment 2021: Apply for 60 Trainer & Other Posts @csb.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Central Silk Board (CSB), Bangalore has invited application for the  60  Trainer and Training Assistant posts on its official website. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Created On: Nov 9, 2021 10:04 IST
Central Silk Board Recruitment 2021 Notification: Central Silk Board (CSB), Bangalore has released recruitment notification for the  60  Trainer and Training Assistant posts on contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before  17 November 2021. 
Applying candidates should note that selection for Central Silk Board Recruitment 2021 Notification will be done on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the interview which will be conducted at Varanasi in the last week of November 2021. 

Candidates willing to apply for Central Silk Board Recruitment 2021 Notification should note that they should have fulfill certain educational qualification including 10th pass/12th pass/ITI with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. You can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other detail here.

Notification Details for Central Silk Board Recruitment 2021:
No. CSB/ 2(269)/SAMARTH/CBT/VARANASI CLUSTER 

Important Date Central Silk Board Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 17 November 2021

Vacancy Details Central Silk Board Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Trainer-30
 Training Assistant-30

Eligibility Criteria Central Silk Board Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Trainer-For NSQF Level 1 and 2 Courses:

  1. 10th pass with 8 years of experience or
  2. 12th pass with 7 years of experience or
  3. ITI with 5 years of experience or
  4. Diploma in Engineering /Graduate in Sciences with 3 years of experience or
  5. Graduate in Engineering with 1 year of experience
    For NSQF Level 3 and 4 Courses:
  1. ITI with 10 years of experience or
  2. Diploma in Engineering /Graduate in Sciences with 5 years of experience or
  3. Graduate in Engineering with 2 year of experience

 Training Assistant-

  1. 10th pass with 5 years of experience or
  2. 12th pass with 3 years of experience or
  3. ITI with one year of experience

Central Silk Board Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply Central Silk Board Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can send their filled in application along with the supporting documents through email: training.csb@nic.in / rond.csb@nic.in on or before 17.11.2021 (6:00PM).

