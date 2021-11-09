Central Silk Board Recruitment 2021: Apply for 60 Trainer & Other Posts @csb.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Central Silk Board (CSB), Bangalore has invited application for the 60 Trainer and Training Assistant posts on its official website. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details for Central Silk Board Recruitment 2021:

No. CSB/ 2(269)/SAMARTH/CBT/VARANASI CLUSTER

Important Date Central Silk Board Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 17 November 2021

Vacancy Details Central Silk Board Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Trainer-30

Training Assistant-30

Eligibility Criteria Central Silk Board Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Trainer-For NSQF Level 1 and 2 Courses:

10th pass with 8 years of experience or 12th pass with 7 years of experience or ITI with 5 years of experience or Diploma in Engineering /Graduate in Sciences with 3 years of experience or Graduate in Engineering with 1 year of experience

For NSQF Level 3 and 4 Courses:

ITI with 10 years of experience or Diploma in Engineering /Graduate in Sciences with 5 years of experience or Graduate in Engineering with 2 year of experience

Training Assistant-

10th pass with 5 years of experience or 12th pass with 3 years of experience or ITI with one year of experience

Central Silk Board Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply Central Silk Board Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their filled in application along with the supporting documents through email: training.csb@nic.in / rond.csb@nic.in on or before 17.11.2021 (6:00PM).