CG Police Result 2021 Out: Download Chhattisgarh DEF Constable District wise PET Selection List @cgpolice.gov.in

CG Police Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Police (CG) has released the result of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of DEF Constable on 01 March 2021. Candidates, who appeared in CG Police PET from 28 January 2021 to 15 January 2021, can download CG Police DEF Result from the official website - cgpolice.gov.in.

CG Police Result Link is given below. The candidate can download CG Police Constable Result, directly, through the link below:

CG Police Result Download Link

How to Download CG Police Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of CG Police - cgpolice.gov.in Click on the link “जिला पुलिस बल आरक्षक संवर्ग भर्ती प्रक्रिया वर्ष 2017-2018 का परिणाम“, appearing under 'Latest News' of the homepage It will redirect you to a new page where you will find the links of result for different district Click on the District for which you have appeared in the exam. Download Chattisgarh Police Result PDF

A total of 2259 vacancies are available for the recruitment to the post of DEF Constable. Applications were invited from 01 January 2018 to 04 February 2018.