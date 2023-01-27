CG Police SI Admit Card 2023 Out: Check Sub Inspector Exam Date, Direct Link, Check Exam Date & Other Details

CG Police SI Admit Card 2023: Know here how to download CG SI Admit Card/Hall Ticket check exam date and other details.

CG Police SI admit card 2023: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board or Chhattisgarh Vyapam has released a notification regarding the release of Admit Cards for the PRPE 22 Exam for various vacancies like Sub Inspector, Subedar, Platoon Commander, Sub Inspector(Radio), Sub Inspector(Computer) etc. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the board at - https://vyapam.cgstate.gov.in/

The CG SI exam is scheduled to be conducted on 29 January 2023. The Exam will be conducted at centres made at five divisional headquarters of Chhattisgarh police namely- Ambikapur, Durg, Jagdalpur, Raipur and Bilaspur.

Candidates can download the official notification regarding details and instructions related to Admit Card and conduct of exam from the direct link given below

How to download CG SI admit card

The admit card for the CG SI for various posts like Sub Inspector, Subedar, Platoon Commander, Sub Inspector(Radio), Sub Inspector(Computer) etc. can be downloaded from the official website of The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board or Chhattisgarh Vyapam at - https://vyapam.cgstate.gov.in/

Steps to download Admit Card for CG SI Police Exam 2023

Step 1 Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Vyapam at - https://vyapam.cgstate.gov.in/

Step 2 Click on the admit card section

Step 3 Click on the first link under admit card section

Step 4 Login via Registration Id and Date Of Birth and click submit.

Step 5 Your admit card will open on screen, check it carefully and Take a print out of the same.

CG SI Exam Date 2023

The Date of the Chhattisgarh Police Sub Inspector 2022/Platoon Commander/Subedar exam is 29 January 2023.

CG SI Number of Vacancies

The Chhattisgarh Police Sub Inspector 2022 exam has a total of 971 vacancies for different posts like- Sub Inspector, Subedar, Platoon Commander, Sub Inspector(Radio), Sub Inspector(Computer) etc.

Candidates are advised that in case of any discrepancies in the admit card like no photo printed on admit card they have to carry passport size photograph with them to the exam centre. Also they have to carry valid photo id card like Driving Licence/Aadhar card/Passport with them to the centre. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre one and a half hours before the start of exam. No candidates will be allowed to take the exam after start of exam.