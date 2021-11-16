CG Vyapam Recruitment 2021 for 15 Stenographer Posts, Download CGPEB Notification @vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

CG Vyapam Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in for 15 vacancies. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

CG Vyapam Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Stenographer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 December 2021. The online application was started on 15 November 2021 onwards.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 15 November 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 5 December 2021

CG Vyapam Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Stenographer - 15 Posts

CG Vyapam Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding 12th pass from a recognized Board. The candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

CG Vyapam Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

CG Vyapam Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - Rs 5200 - 20200 + GP Rs 2800 (Rs 28700)

CG Vyapam Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written and interview.

Download CG Vyapam Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for CG Vyapam Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 5 November 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.