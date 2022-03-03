CG Vyapam Recruitment 2022 Notification for 301 vacancies to be released soon, Details Here

CG Vyapam Recruitment 2022 Notification: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur has released a notice regarding the commencement of online applications for recruitment to the post of Patwari on its website. Candidates will be able to submit their online applications from tomorrow. i.e. 4 March 2022 on CG Vyapam website. The last date for submitting the online applications is 22 March 2022 till 11.59. However, the date of correction in the application form is 23 to 25 March 2022.

A total of 301 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and skill test. Selected candidates will be given training for Patwari in 24 districts in the state. The number of candidates called for the skill test will be approximately 3 times the number of the advertisement. Candidates can check important dates, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 4 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 22 March 2022

Correction Dates: 23 to 25 March 2022

Exam Date: 10 April 2022

Exam Time: to be intimated

Exam Centres: 28 Districts

CG Vyapam Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Patwari - 301 Posts

CG Vyapam Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have B.Com with minimum of 60 percent marks from any recognized University. One year diploma for data entry operator/one-year diploma in programming/certificate with 5000 key depression per hour is mandatory.





Download CG Vyapam Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

How to apply for CG Vyapam Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 4 to 22 March 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

