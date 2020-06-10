CG Vyapam Result 2020 Out for Various Exam @cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in, Check Asst Programmer, Engineer & Other Final Results Here

CG Vyapam Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has announced the final result of Assistant Programmer & Assistant Librarian (HCEP 18), Hardware Engineer (HCHE 18), Assistant Registrar (IT) and Computer Programmer (HCRP18), Software Engineer and Assistant Programmer (HCEP 18). Candidates appeared in CG Vyapam Exam 2020 can download their result through the official website of CG Vyapam.i.e.cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The final result of the above exams has been announced on the basis of candidates performance in written test and interview round. Candidates can check their results by following the instructions given below.

Visit the official website of CG Vyapam.i.e.cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Click on the Result section.

Click on the link reads ‘Assistant Programmer & Assistant Librarian (HCEP 18) Final Result 2020, Hardware Engineer (HCHE 18) Final Result 2020, Assistant Registrar (IT) and Computer Programmer (HCRP18) Final Result 2020, Software Engineer and Assistant Programmer (HCEP 18) Final Result 2020 flashing on the window.

It will redirect you to a new window.

Candidates are required to enter the roll number and click on the show button.

The result will be displayed.

Candidates can download and save the PDF for future reference.

Notice

Download CG Vyapam Final Result 2020 for Various Posts

The final appointment of the candidates will be done by Chhattisgarh High Court. Candidates can directly download CG Vyapam Result 2020 by clicking on the above link.

Highlights: