JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

CG Vyapam Result 2021-22 for Mandi Nirikshak and SI Posts Out @cgvyapam.choice.gov.in, Download Final Answer Key, Top 10 Candidates List

CG Vyapam Result Link for Mandi Nirikshak and SI is available on cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. Download Final Answer Key, Top 10 Candidates List.

Created On: Jan 27, 2022 20:50 IST
CG Vyapam Result 2021
CG Vyapam Result 2021

CGVyapam Result 2021 Download: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has released the result and final answer key of the exam for the post of Mandi Inspector (Mandi Nirikshak) and Mandi Sub-Inspector. Candidates can download Mandi Nirkshik Result and SI from the official website - vyapam.cgstate.gov.in or cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

CG Vyapam Result Link along with Final Answer Key Link and Top 10 List is given below. The candidates can download CGVyapam Mandi Inspector Result from the prescribed links:

CG Vyapam Mandi Nirikshak Result Download Link

CG Vyapam SI Result Download Link

Top 10 Of Mandi Inspector

Top 10 Of Mandi Sub Inspector

CG Vyapam Final Answer Key

How to Download CG Vyapam Result 2021 ?

  1. Visit the official website - vyapam.cgstate.gov.in and go to ‘Result’ Tab
  2. Click on ‘मंडी निरीक्षक एवम् उप निरीक्षक भर्ती परीक्षा (MSI21)-2021 के Final Answer | Top 10 | Result’
  3. A new page will be opened where you need to click on ‘Result Of Mandi Inspector’ or ‘Result Of Mandi Sub Inspector’ given under ‘मंडी निरीक्षक एवम् उप निरीक्षक भर्ती परीक्षा (MSI21)-2021 परीक्षा परिणाम’
  4. Now, enter your roll number 
  5. Download CG Vyapam Mandi Nirikshak Result and CG Vyapam SI Result
  6. Check your marks and take a printout for future use

CG Vyapam Exam (MSI21) was conducted on 28 November 2021 from 10 AM to 1:15 PM  and the answer key for the same was published on 31 December 2021.

 CG Vyapam has published the notification for the recruitment of 198 Mandi Inspector and Sub Inspector Posts. Out of total vacancies, 22 vacancies are for Mandi Inspector and 146 are for Sub Inspector.

FAQ

How to Download Mandi Nirikshak Result ?

You can download CG Mandi Nirikshak Result by clicking on the link available on CGVyapam Website.

What is CG Mandi Nirikshak Roll Number ?

You can check your roll number on Mandi Nirikshak Admit Card.

What is CG Vyapam Mandi Nirikshak Result Link ?

You can download the result through the link- https://cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in/Vyapam_results_app/mi21_input.jsp
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.