CG Vyapam Result 2021-22 for Mandi Nirikshak and SI Posts Out @cgvyapam.choice.gov.in, Download Final Answer Key, Top 10 Candidates List

CG Vyapam Result Link for Mandi Nirikshak and SI is available on cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. Download Final Answer Key, Top 10 Candidates List.

CGVyapam Result 2021 Download: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has released the result and final answer key of the exam for the post of Mandi Inspector (Mandi Nirikshak) and Mandi Sub-Inspector. Candidates can download Mandi Nirkshik Result and SI from the official website - vyapam.cgstate.gov.in or cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

CG Vyapam Result Link along with Final Answer Key Link and Top 10 List is given below. The candidates can download CGVyapam Mandi Inspector Result from the prescribed links:

How to Download CG Vyapam Result 2021 ?

Visit the official website - vyapam.cgstate.gov.in and go to ‘Result’ Tab Click on ‘मंडी निरीक्षक एवम् उप निरीक्षक भर्ती परीक्षा (MSI21)-2021 के Final Answer | Top 10 | Result’ A new page will be opened where you need to click on ‘Result Of Mandi Inspector’ or ‘Result Of Mandi Sub Inspector’ given under ‘मंडी निरीक्षक एवम् उप निरीक्षक भर्ती परीक्षा (MSI21)-2021 परीक्षा परिणाम’ Now, enter your roll number Download CG Vyapam Mandi Nirikshak Result and CG Vyapam SI Result Check your marks and take a printout for future use

CG Vyapam Exam (MSI21) was conducted on 28 November 2021 from 10 AM to 1:15 PM and the answer key for the same was published on 31 December 2021.

CG Vyapam has published the notification for the recruitment of 198 Mandi Inspector and Sub Inspector Posts. Out of total vacancies, 22 vacancies are for Mandi Inspector and 146 are for Sub Inspector.