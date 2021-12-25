CG Vyapam SAA Admit Card 2021-22 OUT @ vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, Exam on 2 January

CG Vyapam SAA Admit Card 2021-22: Office Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Senior Auditor, Assistant Auditor on its website. All those who applied for CG Vyapam Recruitment 2021 Exam can download their admit cards through the official website of CG Vyapam.i.e.vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 2 January 2022 at various exam centres of the State. The candidates can download CG Vyapam Senior Auditor, Assistant Auditor Admit Card by using their roll number and date of birth on the login page. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided easy steps to download CG Vyapam SAA Admit Card 2021-22 below.

How to Download CG Vyapam SAA Admit Card 2021-22?

Visit the official website of CG Vyapam.i.e.vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Admit Card ज्येष्ठसंपरीक्षक एवं सहायक संपरीक्षक भर्ती परीक्षा(SAA) एवं सहायक परियोजना क्षेत्रपाल भर्ती परीक्षा (VAPR) - 2021 ‘ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. Enter your registration id, date of birth, captcha code and click on the login button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download CG Vyapam SAA Admit Card 2021-22and save it for future reference.

Download CG Vyapam SAA Admit Card 2021-22

The candidates are advised to carry the printout of the admit card along with the identity proof on the day of the exam and also advised to report at the exam center one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. No entry will be allowed inside the exam hall after due time. The candidates can download CG Vyapam SAA Admit Card 2021-22 directly by clicking on the above link.

Check Latest Government Jobs:

JSSC CGL 2022 Notification Released @jssc.nic.in, Check Vacancy, Qualification, Application Process & Details Here

Union Bank of India recruitment 2022 for Specialist Officer/ Domain Expert posts, Apply Online Now!

OSSC OTA Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @ossc.gov.in, Apply Online for 250 Vacancies

MPPSC State Service Exam 2021-22 Notification Released @mppsc.nic.in, Apply Online from 10 January onwards