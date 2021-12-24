OSSC OTA Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @ossc.gov.in, Apply Online for 250 Vacancies

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Dec 24, 2021 19:03 IST
OSSC OTA Recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OSSC) has released the short notice for recruitment to the post of Assistant Training Officer (ATO) as Initial Appointees under Director of Technical Education & Training, Odisha, Cuttack. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at www.ossc.gov.in. 

A total of 250 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. This Advertisement is Indicative & provisional in nature. Detailed Advertisement indicating the schedule for the life of the online application form will be published shortly. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: to be intimated soon
  • Last date for submission of online application: to be intimated soon

OSSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Training Officer (ATO) - 250 Posts

OSSC ATO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate applying for the post must have passed NAC/NTC from the NCVT recognized Institutions or Diploma/ Degree from AICTE approved Institutions. The candidate must have passed the M.E standard/HSC examination with Odia as a language subject.

OSSC ATO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit- 18 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download OSSC ATO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active soon

How to apply for OSSC ATO Recruitment 2021 

Interested candidates will be available to apply for the above posts at ossc.gov.in.

OSSC ATO Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 25300/- per month (for I year) as per Govt in G.A. & P.G. Department Notification No. 28626/Gen. dated 27. l 0.2021.

FAQ

What is the age limit required for OSSC OTA Recruitment 2022?

18 to 32 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for OSSC OTA Recruitment 2022?

The candidate applying for the post must have passed NAC/NTC from the NCVT recognised Institutions or Diploma/ Degree from AICTE approved Institutions.The candidate must have passed M.E standard/HSC examination with Odia as a language subject.

How to apply for OSSC OTA Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates will be available to apply for the above posts at ossc.gov.in.

