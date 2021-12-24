OSSC OTA Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @ossc.gov.in, Apply Online for 250 Vacancies

OSSC OTA Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission @ossc.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

OSSC OTA Recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OSSC) has released the short notice for recruitment to the post of Assistant Training Officer (ATO) as Initial Appointees under Director of Technical Education & Training, Odisha, Cuttack. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at www.ossc.gov.in.

A total of 250 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. This Advertisement is Indicative & provisional in nature. Detailed Advertisement indicating the schedule for the life of the online application form will be published shortly. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: to be intimated soon

Last date for submission of online application: to be intimated soon

OSSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Training Officer (ATO) - 250 Posts

OSSC ATO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate applying for the post must have passed NAC/NTC from the NCVT recognized Institutions or Diploma/ Degree from AICTE approved Institutions. The candidate must have passed the M.E standard/HSC examination with Odia as a language subject.

OSSC ATO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit- 18 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download OSSC ATO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active soon

How to apply for OSSC ATO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates will be available to apply for the above posts at ossc.gov.in.

OSSC ATO Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 25300/- per month (for I year) as per Govt in G.A. & P.G. Department Notification No. 28626/Gen. dated 27. l 0.2021.

Latest Government Jobs:

OSSC CGL Notification 2021 Released @ossc.gov.in, Check Vacancy, Qualification, Exam Pattern & Details Here

Union Bank of India recruitment 2022 for Specialist Officer/ Domain Expert posts, Apply Online Now!

SBI Recruitment 2022 for Internal Ombudsman (IO) Posts, Apply Online from today onwards @sbi.co.in