SBI Recruitment 2022 for Internal Ombudsman (IO) Posts, Apply Online from today onwards @sbi.co.in

SBI Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Internal Ombudsman. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode from today onwards.i.e. 24 December 2021. The last date for submitting the applications is 13 January 2022.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 24 December 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 13 January 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Internal Ombudsman (IO) - 2 Posts

SBI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate in any discipline.

SBI Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - Below 65 years of age

SBI Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interviews. Mere fulfilling minimum qualifications and experience will not vest any right in a candidate for being called for an interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, an adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. The interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the Bank.

How to apply for SBI Recruitment 2022



Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 24 December to 13 January 2022. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. Candidates are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience, etc.) failing which their candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.

Easy Steps for SBI Recruitment 2022 for Internal Ombudsman (IO) Posts

Visit the official website of SBI.i.e.sbi.co.in. Click on the 'Careers' Tab. Then, click on the notification link that reads ' RECRUITMENT OF “INTERNAL OMBUDSMAN” IN SBI ON CONTRACT BASIS (Apply Online from 24.12.2021 TO 13.01.2022) (Advertisement No. CRPD/ SCO-IO/ 2021-22/ 22)' Then, click on apply online link. Then, it will redirect you to the new window. Then, click on 'New Registration'. Fill up all the details and submit an application. Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Download SBI Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

SBI Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

General and OBC candidates - Rs. 750/-

SC/ ST/ PWD candidates - Nil

