CG Vyapam Supervisor Result 2023 OUT at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in: Download Marks, Final Answer, Merit List PDF

CG Vyapam Supervisor Result has been released on, 20 September 2023, by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board. Candidates can check the direct Link to download Paryavekshak CGPEB Marks, Final Answer, Merit List PDF, and other details in this article.

CG Vyapam Supervisor Result 2023 : The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released the result of the written exam conducted for the post of Supervisor. The result link is available on the official website of the board. The candidates who appeared in the exam can check the final answer, individual marks and merit list of the selected candidates.

CG Vyapam Supervisor Result Download Link

The result link is provided in this article. The candidates can download the merit list, marks and the final answer key by clicking on the available links below.

Final Answer of Supervisor (Open Direct Recruitment) Examination 2023 (MBS23) under Directorate of Women and Child Development Department, Chhattisgarh

Result

Merit List

Final Answer of Supervisor (Limited Direct Recruitment) Examination 2023 (MBS23) under Directorate of Women and Child Development Department, Chhattisgarh

Result

Merit List

How to Download CG Vyapam Supervisor Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the website of the CGPSC

Step 2: Click on ‘संचालनालय महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग, छत्तीसगढ़ के अंतर्गत पर्यवेक्षक (खुली सीधी भर्ती) परीक्षा 2023 (MBS23)के Final Answer| | Result | Merit List’ and ‘संचालनालय महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग, छत्तीसगढ़ के अंतर्गत पर्यवेक्षक (परिसीमित सीधी भर्ती ) परीक्षा 2023 (MBS23)के Final Answer| | Result | Merit List’ ’

Step 3: Check CGPEB Supervisor Marks

Step 4: Take the print out for future use

CG Vyapam conducted the written exam on 27th August 2023 for the recruitment of 440 Paryavekshak or supervisors in the state. The mode of the exam was online. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the ‘Document Verification’ after which the final selection of the applicants will be done.