SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card Released @ssc-cr.org: Check Combined Graduate Level 3 Application Status 2020 for CR, NER and ER

SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card Released: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card and application status of Tier 3 for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 for Central Region on ssc-cr.org. Also, SSC CGL Tier 3 Application Status Link for Northern Eastern Region (NER) and Eastern Region (ER) has been activated on sscner.org and sscer.org respectively.

SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card and SSC CGL Tier 3 Application Status Links are also given below. The candidates can download SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam Admit Card and check the status of application through the links:

SSC CR CGL Tier 3 Admit Card and Application Status

SSC NER CGL Tier 3 Application Status

SSC ER CGL Tier 3 Application Status

The candidates whose application is accepted can appear for SS CGL Tier 3 which is scheduled to be held on 22 November 2020.

The commission will also release the admit card of Tier 3 Exams, soon, on its official regions websites. The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official websites for SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2020 updates.

SSC CGL Tier - 3 Exam is a descriptive type paper that will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. Candidates will be asked to write essays, précis, applications, letters, etc. in 60 minutes. The total marks of the test are 100.

How to Check SSC CGL Tier Admit Card/Application Status ?

Go to Regional Website of SSC for which you have applied Click on the link given for download SSC CGL 3 Admit Card/Application Status Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number or Name and Date of Birth Check SSC CGL Tier III Admit Card/Application Status

Recently, SSC has released the admit card of CGL Tier 2 Exam for all regions including SR, NER, NR, KKR, ER, WR, NWR, MPR and CR. Candidates can download SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card through the link below:

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Download