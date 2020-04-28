CGMFPFED Recruitment 2020, Apply for 30 DEO cum Office Assistant and Other Posts @cgmfpfed.org

CGMFPFED Recruitment 2020: Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce (Trading and Development) Co-operative Federation Limited (CGMFPFED ) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator cum Office Assistant, Manager (Accounts), Senior Executive, Junior Executive, Manager Honey Processing Center. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on official website from 01 May to 10 May 2020

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Application - 01 May 2020

Last Date of Application - 10 May 2020

CGMFPFED Vacancy Details

Data Entry Operator cum Office Assistant - 5 Posts

Senior Executive - 9 Posts

Junior Executive - 11 Posts

Manager (Accounts) - 1Post

Manager Honey Processing Centre - 4 Posts

Salary:

DEO Cum Assistant - Rs.18,420/- Per Month

Manager (Accounts) - Rs.49,000/- Per Month

Junior Executive - Rs.25,780/- Per Month

Senior Executive - Rs.35,750/- Per Month

Manager Honey Processing Centre - Rs.25,780/- Per Month

Eligibility Criteria for DEO cum Office Assistant and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Data Entry Operator cum Office Assistant - Graduation from recognized university. Minimum one year certificate course in Data Entry

Senior Executive - M.Sc/B.Tech/B.E with minimum 55% marks

Junior Executive - BBA/B.Sc in relevant field with minimum 55% marks

Manager (Accounts) - CA and 1 year of experience

Manager Honey Processing Centre - Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or Food Processing or equivalent or B. Tech in Mechanical

Age Limit:

21 to 35 Years

For more information on eligibility, check detailed notification link given below

Selection Process for DEO cum Office Assistant and Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of aptitude test/skill test/group discussion/interview

How to Apply CGMFPFED DEO cum Office Assistant and Other Posts Recruitment 2020

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for thr posts through official website i.e. cgmfpfed.org/ from 01 May to 10 May 2020.

CGMFPFED Recruitment Notification PDF

CGMPFFED Online Application Link

Application Fee: