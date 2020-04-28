CGMFPFED Recruitment 2020, Apply for 30 DEO cum Office Assistant and Other Posts @cgmfpfed.org

CGMFPFED Recruitment 2020: Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce (Trading and Development) Co-operative Federation Limited (CGMFPFED ) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator cum Office Assistant, Manager (Accounts), Senior Executive, Junior Executive, Manager Honey Processing Center. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on official website from 01 May to 10 May 2020
Important Dates:
- Starting Date of Application - 01 May 2020
- Last Date of Application - 10 May 2020
CGMFPFED Vacancy Details
- Data Entry Operator cum Office Assistant - 5 Posts
- Senior Executive - 9 Posts
- Junior Executive - 11 Posts
- Manager (Accounts) - 1Post
- Manager Honey Processing Centre - 4 Posts
Salary:
- DEO Cum Assistant - Rs.18,420/- Per Month
- Manager (Accounts) - Rs.49,000/- Per Month
- Junior Executive - Rs.25,780/- Per Month
- Senior Executive - Rs.35,750/- Per Month
- Manager Honey Processing Centre - Rs.25,780/- Per Month
Eligibility Criteria for DEO cum Office Assistant and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Data Entry Operator cum Office Assistant - Graduation from recognized university. Minimum one year certificate course in Data Entry
- Senior Executive - M.Sc/B.Tech/B.E with minimum 55% marks
- Junior Executive - BBA/B.Sc in relevant field with minimum 55% marks
- Manager (Accounts) - CA and 1 year of experience
- Manager Honey Processing Centre - Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or Food Processing or equivalent or B. Tech in Mechanical
Age Limit:
21 to 35 Years
For more information on eligibility, check detailed notification link given below
Selection Process for DEO cum Office Assistant and Other Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of aptitude test/skill test/group discussion/interview
How to Apply CGMFPFED DEO cum Office Assistant and Other Posts Recruitment 2020
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for thr posts through official website i.e. cgmfpfed.org/ from 01 May to 10 May 2020.
CGMFPFED Recruitment Notification PDF
CGMPFFED Online Application Link
Application Fee:
- General - Rs. 350/-
- OBC - Rs. 250/-
- SC/ST - Rs. 200/-