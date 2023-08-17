CGPDTM Admit Card 2023 at cgpdtm.qcin.org: Check QCI Patent Examiner Call Letter Download Link

CGPDTM QCI Patent Examiner Admit Card 2023: CGPDTM will release the admit card for Patent Examiner Posts. Check Direct Link to download CGPDTM Admit Card, Steps to download the admit card and other details.

CGPDTM QCI Patent Examiner Admit Card 2023: Office of the Controller, General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks is going to conduct the examination for recruitment of Examiner of Patents and Designs on 03 September 2023. The candidates can download CGPDTM Admit Card 2023 from the official website on 17 August 2023.

CGPDTM Admit Card Link

The candidates can download the admit card from the official website. They are required to login into the website for downloading the admit card. The admit card will be uploaded on the official website. They must carry the admit card to the exam hall along with a valid photo ID. The admit card is a very important document and you should take good care of it.

CGPDTM QCI Patent Examiner Admit Card cgpdtm.qcin.org

CGPDTM QCI Patent Examiner Exam Details

A total of 150 multiple-choice questions will be given carrying on General English (15 marks), Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning (30 marks), Quantitative Aptitude (30 marks), General Knowledge and Current Affairs (30 marks), General Science (30 marks) and IP legislation in India, WIPO and related treaties (15 marks).

The minimum qualifying marks in the preliminary exam are

UR - 30%

OBC/EWS - 25%

Others - 20%

How to Download CGPDTM QCI Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can download the admit card from the official website with the help of the steps provided below:

Go to the official website of CGPDTM or QCI. Click on the "Admit Card" link. Enter your registration ID and password. Click on the "Submit" button. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout.

CGPDTM Admit Card 2023 Overview

The candidates can check all important details related to QCI CGPDTM Call Letter in the table given below:

Name of Exam Body Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks Name of Exam Examiner of Patents and Designs Exam 2023 Name of the Posts Junior Patent Officer, Senior Technical Officer, Senior Technical Assistant, Junior Technical Assistant Posts Vacancies 553 Category Admit Card Exam Date 03 September 2023 CGPDTM Admit Card Releasing Date 17 August 2023 Result Date 13 September 2023 Status To Be Released CGPDTM Official website www.ipindia.gov.in.

CCGPDTM Result 2023

The result of the prelims exam will be announced on 13 September 2023 on the official website. Selected candidates in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam on 01 October 2023