CGPSC DV Schedule 2022 (Out) for Assistant Director (Industrial Hygiene) Post @ psc.cg.gov.in, Download PDF

CGPSC Assistant Director DV Schedule 2022 Download: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Assistant Director (Industrial Hygiene) on its official website. Commission has decided to conduct the document verification schedule for the Assistant Director (Industrial Hygiene) post on 25 May 2022.

Candidates applied for the post of Assistant Director (Industrial Hygiene) against Advt Mp 15/2022/Exam Date/17/03/2022 will have to appear in the document verification round as per the selection process declared earlier.

Candidates qualified for the document verification round should note that they will have to bring the original documents with one set of Xerox copy of the same. Documents should be attested or self attested according to the guidelines mentioned on the notification.

Candidates who have to appear in the document verification should note that they will be allowed to appear in the interview round only after the certificate verification as per the schedule. You can download the CGPSC Assistant Director DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download CGPSC Assistant Director DV Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit to the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in Go to the recruitment section displaying on home page. Click on the link NOTIFICATION FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION OF ASSISTANT DIRECTOR (INDUSTRIAL HYGIENE)-2022 given on the homepage. A new window will open where you will get the CGPSC Demonstrator DV Date 2022. You can download PDF of the CGPSC Assistant Director DV Schedule 2022 and save the same for future reference.

You can download the CGPSC Assistant Director DV Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.

