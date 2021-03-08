CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Professor Computer Science and other Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Check DV Details

CGPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview/Document Verification schedule for the Assistant Professor for the Computer Science, Information Technology and other subjects on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Assistant Professor (Computer Science, Information Technology and other) post can check the interview schedule available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will conduct the interview/document verification schedule from 30 March 2021 onwards. Candidates qualified for the interview round for Assistant Professor Posts for the above subjects can check the details interview schedule available on the official website.

Candidates who have to appear for the interview round for Assistant Professor (Computer Science, Information Technology and other) post should note that they will have to appear for the document verification round just before the interview. Commission has released the details DV/Interview schedule as per the Roll Number and timing for the same.

Candidates will have to bring the essential documents with the Interview Call Letter as mentioned in the notification. Commission has uploaded the Interview Call letter and other documents on its official website. Candidates are advised to visit on the official website for details in this regard. Candidates can check the details Interview/DV schedule available on the official website of CGPSC. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

