CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS 2021 Notification Released for 171 Vacancies, Prelims Exam on 13 February

CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS 2021 Notification has been released at psc.cg.gov.in for 171 vacancies. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and online application link here.

CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts through Chhattisgarh State Service Exam 2021. Interested candidates will be able to submit applications through the online mode from 1 December 2021 onwards. The last date of application submission is 30 December 2021.

A total of 171 vacancies will be recruited through Chhattisgarh State Service Exam 2021. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interviews. The prelims exam is scheduled to be held on 13 December 2021 in two sessions. i.e. Morning (10 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (3 to 5 PM). The candidates are advised to check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

How to apply for CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS 2021 Recruitment?

Visit the official website of CGPSC.i.e.psc.cg.gov.in. Click on the online application. Then, click on 'STATE SERVICE EXAMINATION-2021'. Enter your details, date of birth and submit button. upload photo and signature. The application number will be generated. Take a printout of the application and save it for future reference.

Download CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS 2021 Recruitment

Apply Online - link to active soon

Official Website

CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS 2021 Recruitment Application Fee

Reserved Category - Rs. 300/-

Unreserved Category - Rs. 400/-

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 December 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 31 December 2021

Prelims Exam: 13 February 2021

Mains Exam: 26 to 29 May 2021

CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS 2021 Prelims Exam

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University or equivalent.

CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS 2021 Age Limit - between 21 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test (Prelims, Mains) and interviews.

CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS 2021 Prelims Exam

There will be 2 compulsory papers of 2 hours duration each. Both the question papers will have multiple-choice questions. There will be four choices of answers to each question out of which one is to be selected. There will be negative marking for answering wrong answers.

CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS 2021 Mains Exam

There will be 7 compulsory papers of 1400 marks. Those who will qualify in the mains exam will be called for interview/personality test which will be of 150 Marks.