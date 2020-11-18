CGPSC Admit Card 2020 for Assistant Geo-Hydrologist/Chemist and other Posts Released @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Details Here

CGPSC Hydrologist/Chemist Admit Card 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card of the exam for the posts of Assistant Geo-Hydrologist/Chemist and others on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for CGPSC Assistant Hydrologist/Chemist Recruitment 2020 can download CGPSC Admit Card from the official website - psc.cg.gov.in.



In a bid to download the CGPSC Admit Card, candidates will have to follow the steps and will have to give general information about you to register the profile. Under the profile registration, candidates will have to give a valid Mobile Number.

After entering the required information in On-line form, submit the form by clicking on SUBMIT button. After that candidates will receive a SMS containing application number and login ID information is forwarded at your registered Mobile No.

Candidates can download the CGPSC Hydrologist/Chemist Admit Card 2020 from the official website of CGPSE. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: CGPSC Admit Card 2020 for Assistant Geo-Hydrologist/Chemist and other