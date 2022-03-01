CGPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Various Posts @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Process to Download

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview Call Letter for posts including Junior Resident, Senior Resident, Registrar and others on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Check process to download here.

CGPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 Download : The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview Call Letter for various posts including Junior Resident, Senior Resident, Registrar, Demonstrator and others. Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is set to conduct the interview for these various posts from 14 March 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have successfully qualified for the interview round for the Junior Resident, Senior Resident, Registrar, Demonstrator posts can download CGPSC Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission -psc.cg.gov.in.

The link to download the CGPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 is available on the official website. You can download the CGPSC Interview Admit Card and other required proforma from the official website after following these steps.

How to Download CGPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 Steps Here

Visit to the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in Go to the recruitment section displaying on home page. Click on the link NOTIFICATION FOR INTERVIEW OF JUNIOR RESIDENT, SENIOR REGISTRAR, REGISTRAR, DEMONSTRATOR-2021 (28-02-2022) INTERVIEW & DOCUMENT VERIFICATION SCHEDULE -JUNIOR RESIDENT, SENIOR REGISTRAR, REGISTRAR, DEMONSTRATOR-2021 || DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW CALL LETTER AND REQUIRED PROFORMA given on the homepage. A new window will open where you will get the CGPSC Interview Admit Card 2022. You can download CGPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 and save the same for future reference.



It is noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will conduct the interview for various posts including Junior Resident, Senior Resident, Registrar, Demonstrator and others from 14 to 30 March 2022.

Candidates qualified for the interview round should note that they will have to carry their essential documents for the verification during interview round. Candidates will have to download their Admit Card and other documents available and carry them in accordance with the schedule available on the official website.

You can download the CGPSC Interview Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.