CGPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 Out for Unani Medical Officer Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Schedule

CGPSC Unani Medical Officer Interview Admit Card 2022 Download : The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview Call Letter for the post of Unani Medical Officer on its official website. Commission has decided to conduct the Interview/Document Verification for the post of Unani Medical officer Post on 30 March 2022.

All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the interview round for Unani Medical officer Post can download their Admit Card from the official website-psc.cg.gov.in.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for the above post should note that they will have to appear for the document verification round just one day before their Interview Schedule. Candidates will have to carry all the essential documents during the document verification round as mentioned in the notification.

You can download the CGPSC Unani Medical Officer Interview Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download CGPSC Unani Medical Officer Interview Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit to the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in Go to the recruitment section displaying on home page. Click on the link NOTIFICATION FOR INTERVIEW OF UNANI MEDICAL OFFICER-2022 (07-03-2022) INTERVIEW & DOCUMENT VERIFICATION SCHEDULE -UNANI MEDICAL OFFICER-2022 || DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW CALL LETTER AND REQUIRED PROFORMA given on the homepage. A new window will open where you will get the CGPSC Interview Admit Card 2022. You can download CGPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 and save the same for future reference.

Candidates are required to bring their document in original and also with attested with Gazetted Official during DV/Interview schedule as mentioned in the notification. You have to bring the hard copy of the online form submitted with Photo Identity card as mentioned in the notification.

You can download the CGPSC Unani Medical Officer Interview Admit Card 2022 direct with the link given below.