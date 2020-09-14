CGPSC Interview Result 2020 Out for Librarian Posts @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Selection List Here

CGPSC Interview Result 2020 Out for Librarian Posts: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview Result for Librarian Posts on its official website. Candidates appeared for the CGPSC Librarian Interview round can check their result available on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), selection has been done on the performance of the candidates in the Interview round.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has conducted the Interview for the Librarian Posts from 10 to 12 September 2020. All those candidates qualified in the written examination for the Librarian Posts participated in the Interview round. Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) had conducted the written examination for the Librarian Posts on 26 November 2019.



All such candidates appeared for the Interview round for the Librarian Posts can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for CGPSC Interview Result 2020 for Librarian Posts





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 306 Assistant Professor Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in

OPSC Recruitment 2020: 270 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) Posts @opsc.gov.in

APSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Out for 331 Posts under Combined Competitive Examination @apsc.nic.in

How to Download: CGPSC Interview Result 2020 for Librarian Posts

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) - psc.cg.gov.in.

Go to the Title section on the home page.

Click on the link-SELECTION LIST -LIBRARIAN (HIGHER EDUCATION DEPT.) EXAM-2019 (12-09-2020) given on the home page.

A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the Selection List for the Librarian Posts.

You can download and save the same for your future reference.

Earlier Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) had invited application for the recruitment of various posts of Librarians against notification number 05/2019/Exam/Date 02/03/2019. A number of candidates had applied for the major recruitment drive launched by the CGPSC in the state.