CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Geo-Hydrologist/Chemist @psc.cg.gov.in, Check DV Details

CGPSC Hydrologist/Chemist Interview Schedule 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview/Document Verification Schedule for the posts of Assistant Geo-Hydrologist/Chemist and others on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the CGPSC Assistant Hydrologist/Chemist interview round can check the Interview/Document Verification Schedule from the official website of CGPSC - psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission will conduct the Interview for the Assistant Geo-Hydrologist/Chemist posts on 04 February 2021. Document Verification for the same will be conducted on 03 February 2021.

Document Verification will be conducted from 09.00 A.M. to 12 P.M. whereas Interview will be held from 01.00 P.M. to 05.P.M. Candidates who have qualified for Interview round should note that they will have to appear for the Document Verification round before Interview as per schedule.

Candidates can download their Interview Letter and other documents available on the official website of CGPSC. They will have to bring all the essential documents as mentioned in the short notification.

