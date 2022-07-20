CGPSC Lecturer DV Admit Card 2022 (Out)@psc.cg.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

The Chhattisgarh PSC has released the Admit Card/DV schedule for the post of Lecturer on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Check download link here.

CGPSC Lecturer DV Admit Card 2022 Download : The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Admit Card/DV schedule for the post of Lecturer under Department of Medical Education (Ayush) on its official website.

Candidates who have to appear in the document verification round for the Lecturer post can check the Admit Card/DV Schedule from the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission -psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, CGPSC is set to conduct the document verification for the Lecturer under Department of Medical Education (Ayush) on 26-27 July 2022. Candidates qualified in the document verification round will be qualified for the next Interview round.

Candidates are required to bring all the essential documents in original as well as photo copy as mentioned in the notification during the document verification round.

Candidates can download the Document Verification Admit Card from the link available on the official website.

How to Download: CGPSC Lecturer DV Admit Card 2022