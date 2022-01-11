CGPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Out for Medical Specialist Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Admit Card Update

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the post of Medical Specialist on its official website -psc.cg.gov.in. Check How to download CGPSC Medical Specialist Interview Schedule 2022 Steps and others details here.

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the post of Medical Specialist. Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is set to conduct the document verification/interview for the Medical Specialist post from 25 January 2022 onwards.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Medical Specialist post against advertisement number 08/2021can check CGPSC Medical Specialist Interview Schedule 2022 available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission -psc.cg.gov.in.

You can download the CGPSC Medical Specialist Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download CGPSC Medical Specialist Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit to the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in Go to the recruitment section displaying on home page. Click on the link INTERVIEW & DOCUMENT VERIFICATION SCHEDULE -MEDICAL SPECIALIST- 2021 || DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW CALL LETTER AND REQUIRED PROFORMA given on the homepage. A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the CGPSC Medical Specialist Interview Schedule 2022. You can download CGPSC Medical Specialist Interview Schedule 2022 and save the same for future reference.



Alternatively you can download directly the CGPSC Medical Specialist Interview Schedule 2022 from the link given below.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the Medical Specialist should note that Commission will conduct the document verification just one day before the interview schedule for them.

Candidates will have to present the essential documents including xerox copy of the online application form submitted for the above post. You can check the list of essential documents mentioned on the short notification.

Candidates can download their Interview Admit Card and other documents from the official website. You can check the short notification for detail in this regards.