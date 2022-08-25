CGPSC Final Result 2022 (Out) for Mining Officer and Geologist Posts @psc.cg.gov.in, Download PDF

The Chhattisgarh PSC has released the final result for the posts of Mining Officer and Assistant Geologist on its official website-ps.cg.gov.in. Download PDF

CGPSC Mining Officer Final Result 2022 Download: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the final result for the posts of Mining Officer and Assistant Geologist on its official website. Candidates appeared in the interview round for the Mining Officer and Assistant Geologist post held on 24 August 2022 can check their final result available on the official website-psc.cg.gov.in.

You can download the CGPSC Mining Officer Final Result 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: CGPSC Mining Officer Final Result 2022





Based on the written result and Interview marks, Commission has uploaded the final merit list for the Mining Officer and Assistant Geologist post on its official website. Commission has uploaded the details marks obtained by the candidates on its official website.

Candidates appeared in the interview/document verification round for the Mining Officer and Assistant Geologist can check the final merit list available on the official website.

You can download the CGPSC Mining Officer Final Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: CGPSC Mining Officer Final Result 2022