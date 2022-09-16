CGPSC MO & Physiotherapist Model Answer Key 2022 (Released) at psc.cg.gov.in, Raise Objection Till Sep 22

The Chhattisgarh PSC has released the Model Answer Key for the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer and Physiotherapist on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Know process to raise objection.

CGPSC MO & Physiotherapist Model Answer Key 2022 Download : The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Model Answer Key for the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer and Physiotherapist on its official website. Candidates attended the written exam for the Ayurvedic Medical Officer and Physiotherapist post can download Model Answer Key from official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission -psc.cg.gov.in.

You can download the CGPSC MO & Physiotherapist Model Answer Key 2022 directly through the link given below.

The PDF of the model answer key for the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer and Physiotherapist is available on the official website of the Commission. Candidates can download the PDF of the model answer key and match the same with their Answer marked in the exam.

Candidates can raise their objections, if any regarding their Answers in online mode through the link given on official website. In a bid to raise the objection, candidates will have to visit to the Activity Section on the official website and then will have to click on the Objection Filing tab.

You will have to provide your login credentials to the link and then raise your objections after following the guidelines given on the website. Last date for submission of online objection is 22 September 2022 and you can send the details of the concerned documents on or before 29 September 2022.

You can download the CGPSC MO & Physiotherapist Model Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: CGPSC MO & Physiotherapist Model Answer Key 2022