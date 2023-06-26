CG PAT Admit Card 2023 Released on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in; Direct Link CG Vyapam PAT Admit Card, Check Exam Date

CG Vyapam PAT Admit Card 2023: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission released the admit card for Pre-Agriculture Test. Candidates can check the direct link to download CGPSC Admit Card from the official website.

CG Vyapam PAT Admit Card 2023 has been uploaded by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). Candidates can download CGPSC Admit Card by visiting the website of the commission (vyapam.cgstate.gov.in). We have also shared the direct link to download CG PAT Answer Key 2023.

CGPSC PAT (Pre Agriculture Tes) is scheduled to be held on July 2, 2023 from 9 AM to 12:15 PM. The candidates are requested to download the vyapam.cgstate.gov.in admit card before the exam and carry it at the exam centre along with two coloured passport-size photographs. They should also carry their original ID Proof such as Voter ID Card/Driving License/PAN Card/Aadhar Card/Passport/Student's ID Card etc.

CGPSC PAT Admit Card 2023 Download Here

The candidate will also get the CGPSC Admit Card Link on their registered mobile number.

How to Download Vyapam CG PAT Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the website of the CG Vyapam i.e. vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘admit card’ tabe

Step 3: Enter Your Registered Mobile No and Password

Step 4: Click on the ‘Login’ Button

Step 5: Download CGPSC PAT Hall Ticket

The candidate should report 1 hour and 30 minutes before the exam at the exam centre. Candidates who found any difficulty regarding the exam centre, then they can contact on 07712972780 or 8269801982.

The exam is being conducted for admission to B.Sc H Agricultural, B.Sc H Horticulture, B.Sc H Forestry in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry Colleges Under IGKV Raipur and those affiliated to IGKV Raipur.