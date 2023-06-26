CG PAT Admit Card 2023 Released on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in; Direct Link CG Vyapam PAT Admit Card, Check Exam Date

CG Vyapam PAT Admit Card 2023: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission released the admit card for Pre-Agriculture Test. Candidates can check the direct link to download CGPSC Admit Card from the official website.

CGPSC PAT Admit Card 2023
CGPSC PAT Admit Card 2023

CG Vyapam PAT Admit Card 2023 has been uploaded by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). Candidates can download CGPSC Admit Card by visiting the website of the commission (vyapam.cgstate.gov.in). We have also shared the direct link to download CG PAT Answer Key 2023.

CGPSC PAT (Pre Agriculture Tes) is scheduled to be held on July 2, 2023 from 9 AM to 12:15 PM. The candidates are requested to download the vyapam.cgstate.gov.in admit card before the exam and carry it at the exam centre along with two coloured passport-size photographs. They should also carry their original ID Proof such as Voter ID Card/Driving License/PAN Card/Aadhar Card/Passport/Student's ID Card etc.

CGPSC PAT Admit Card 2023 Download Here

The candidate will also get the CGPSC Admit Card Link on their registered mobile number.

Career Counseling

How to Download Vyapam CG PAT Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the website of the CG Vyapam i.e. vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘admit card’ tabe

Step 3: Enter Your Registered Mobile No and Password

Step 4: Click on the ‘Login’ Button

Step 5: Download CGPSC PAT Hall Ticket

The candidate should report 1 hour and 30 minutes before the exam at the exam centre. Candidates who found any difficulty regarding the exam centre, then they can contact on 07712972780 or 8269801982.

The exam is being conducted for admission to B.Sc H Agricultural, B.Sc H Horticulture, B.Sc H Forestry in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry Colleges Under IGKV Raipur and those affiliated to IGKV Raipur.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next