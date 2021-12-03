CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 299 posts of Asst Prof, Demonstrator and others from 16 Dec

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is hiring candidates for recruitment for the post of Assistant Professor, Demonstrator, Tutor Occupational, and others under Medical Education. The online applications for CGPSC Recruitment will start from 16 December 2021 onwards. The last date of application is 14 January 2022. The candidates will be able to make changes in the online application between 15 to 19 January 2022.
This drive is being done to recruit 299 vacancies out of which 238 vacancies are for the post of Demonstrator, 58 for Assistant Professor and Demonstrator (Nursing), and 3 for Demonstrator (Physiotherapy) and Tutor-Occupational. The willing candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 16 December 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 14 January 2022
- Last date for making changes in the online application: 15 to 19 January 2022
CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Demonstrator - 238 Posts
- Assistant Professor - 33 Posts
- Demonstrator (Nursing) - 58 Posts
- Demonstrator (Physiotherapy) - 3 Posts
- Tutor - Occupational - 1 Post
CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Demonstrator - MBBS/MSSC nonmedical; Chhattisgarh state nursing council.
- Assistant Professor - The candidate must have a qualification in the relevant subject along with 3 years of experience and registration with the Chhattisgarh state nursing council.
- Demonstrator (Nursing) - The candidate must have a degree in concern and hold Chhattisgarh state council registration.
- Demonstrator (Physiotherapy) - The candidate must have a degree in Physiotherapy and hold Chhattisgarh state council registration.
- Tutor - Occupational - The candidate must have a graduation degree in occupational therapy and hold Chhattisgarh state council registration.
CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification
CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification 2
CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification 3
Apply Online - to active on 16 Dec
How to apply for CGPSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 16 December to 14 January 2022. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.