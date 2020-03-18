CGPSC Result 2020 for Librarian & Sports Officer Posts Released @psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Librarian & Sports Officer Result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the result for Librarian and Sports Officer written Exam on its official website. Candidates appeared for the CGPSC Librarian and Sports Officer Written Exam can check the result available on the official website of the commission i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

Selection of the candidates has been made on the performance of the candidates in the written examination. The online written examination for Librarian and Sports Officer posts was conducted on 26 November 2020.

Candidates qualified in the written examination will be called for the next Interview round. Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will declared the date and schedule for the same on its official website.

It is to be noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) had invited application for the recruitment of various posts of Librarians and Sports Officers against notification number 05/2019/Exam/Date 02/03/2019. A number of candidates were applied for these major recruitment drive launched by the commission.

Candidates can also check the CGPSC Librarian and Sports Officer result from the direct link given below. You can check the result also from the direct link given below.



Direct link for CGPSC Librarian Result 2020





Direct link for CGPSC Sports Officer Result 2020





How to Download CGPSC Result 2020 for Librarian & Sports Officer Result

Visit the official website of CGPSC - psc.cg.gov.in.

Go to the Title section on the home page.

Click on the link-WRITTEN EXAM RESULT - LIBRARIAN-2019 || SPORTS OFFICER-2019 given on the home page.

A new window will open where you will get the PDF of both the results in separate window.

Save the same for your future reference.

You May Also Read

CMET Recruitment 2020 for Project Scientist Posts

NRIDA Recruitment 2020 for Assistant Consultant and Other Posts, Apply Till March 25

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) for latest updates regarding the CGPSC Librarian & Sports Officer Posts. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.