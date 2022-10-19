CGPSC Model Answer Key 2022 (Released) for Scientific Officer Post at psc.cg.gov.in, Raise Objection Till Oct 26

The Chhattisgarh PSC has released the answer key for the post of Scientific Officer on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Download PDF here.

CGPSC Scientific Officer Answer Key 2022: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam answer key for the post of Scientific Officer on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Scientific Officer posts can download the model answer key available on the official website of the CGPSC i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.

Although you can download the CGPSC Scientific Officer Answer Key 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: CGPSC Scientific Officer Answer Key 2022





The answer key for the Scientific Officer posts for Paper I i.e. General Studies and Paper II for optional papers including Botany/Zoology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry/ Microbiology/Anthropology/Forensic Biology/ Forensic Serology/Physics/Electronics/Forensic Physics/Forensic Ballistics/Chemistry/Forensic Chemistry/Forensic Toxicology are available on the official website of CGPSC.

Candidates appeared in the Scientific Officer written exam can download the answer key and can raise their objections, if any in online mode through the link available on the official website. You will have to visit to the Activity Section/Objection Filing and then click the link. Last date for submission of objection is 26 October 2022.

You can check and download the CGPSC Scientific Officer Answer Key 2022 and process to raise objections from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download CGPSC Scientific Officer Answer Key 2022