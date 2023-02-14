JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

CGPSC State Service Answer Key 2023 Released@psc.cg.gov.in: Raise Objection, If Any

Chhattisgarh PSC has released the State Service Prelims Model Answer Key 2023 on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Download PDF.

CGPSC State Service Model Answer Key 2023 : CGPSC State Service Model Answer Key 2023 has been released by Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the CGPSC State Service Exam/PCS Prelims Exam for both papers can download CGPSC State Service Model Answer Key 2023 through the official website of CGPSC.i.e. psc.cg.gov.in. 

The CGPSC State Service Model Answer Key 2023 can also be downloaded directly  from the link given below. 
Direct Link To Download: CGPSC State Service Model Answer Key 2023

Candidates who have appeared in the CGPSC State Service Exam/PCS Prelims Exam are advised to download the answer key for the subjects including Paper-I General Studies and Paper II-  Aptitude Test  from the official website. Candidates can check their answers from the Model Answer Key and thy can raise their objections, if any, in online mode on or before 22 February 2023. 

In a bid to  raise objections, candidates will have to visit the official website and click the link Objection Filing under Activity Section. You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

CGPSC State Service Exam 2022: Details 

Event  Details 
Name of Exam CGPSC State Service Exam 2022( Prelims)
Advt,  No  28/2022
Subject-Paper I  General Studies 
Subject-Paper II Aptitude Test 
Opening Date For Raising Objection  14 February 2023
Closing Date for Raising Objection  22 February 2023



How to Download: CGPSC State Service Model Answer Key 2023

  1. Visit the official website of CGPSC.i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'MODEL ANSWER OF STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAM-2022 (13-02-2023)' flashing on the homepage.
  3. You will get the PDF of CGPSC State Service Model Answer Key 2023 in a new window.
  4. Download CGPSC State Service Model Answer Key 2023 and save it for future reference. 

