CGPSC State Service Answer Key 2023 Released@psc.cg.gov.in: Raise Objection, If Any

CGPSC State Service Model Answer Key 2023 : CGPSC State Service Model Answer Key 2023 has been released by Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the CGPSC State Service Exam/PCS Prelims Exam for both papers can download CGPSC State Service Model Answer Key 2023 through the official website of CGPSC.i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC State Service Model Answer Key 2023 can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: CGPSC State Service Model Answer Key 2023





Candidates who have appeared in the CGPSC State Service Exam/PCS Prelims Exam are advised to download the answer key for the subjects including Paper-I General Studies and Paper II- Aptitude Test from the official website. Candidates can check their answers from the Model Answer Key and thy can raise their objections, if any, in online mode on or before 22 February 2023.

In a bid to raise objections, candidates will have to visit the official website and click the link Objection Filing under Activity Section. You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

CGPSC State Service Exam 2022: Details

Event Details Name of Exam CGPSC State Service Exam 2022( Prelims) Advt, No 28/2022 Subject-Paper I General Studies Subject-Paper II Aptitude Test Opening Date For Raising Objection 14 February 2023 Closing Date for Raising Objection 22 February 2023





How to Download: CGPSC State Service Model Answer Key 2023