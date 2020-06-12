CGPSC State Service Prelims Result 2020 out @psc.cg.gov.in, 3617 Qualified for CGPSC SSE 2020 Mains

CGPSC State Service Prelims Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released State Service Prelims Result 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in the CGPSC State Service Prelims Exam 2019-20 against the advertisement number 07/2019 can download the result through the official website of CGPSC.i.e.psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC State Service Prelims 2019 was held on 9 February 2020 at various exam centres. In which, a total of 3617 candidates have been selected for CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2020. All shortlisted candidates will have to fill up the online application form for Mains Exam which will be soon uploaded on the official website.

Check How and Where to Download CGPSC State Service Prelims Result 2020?

Visit the official website of CGPSC.i.e.psc.cg.gov.in.

Click on the result section.

Then, click on the notification reads ‘Written Exam Result- State Service (Prelims) Exam 2019 flashing on the page.

Then, a PDF will be opened.

Candidates can check Roll Number Wise CGPSC SSE Prelims 2020 Result in the PDF and save it for future reference.

Download CGPSC State Service Prelims Result 2020

All selected candidates are advised to stay tuned with the official website of CGPSC for latest updates. The details of CGPSC State Service Mains 2020 application forms and exam date will be separately uploaded on the official website. Candidates can directly check CGPSC SSE Prelims 2020 Result by clicking on the above link.

This exam is being held to recruit 199 vacancies in different departments including the post of Commercial Tax Inspector, Cooperative Inspector/ Cooperative Extension Officer, Asst Jail Officer, State Civil Services, State Police Service, Chhattisgarh State Finance Service, Food Officer/ Asst Director, District Women and Child Development Officer, Child Development Project Officer, Chhattisgarh Subordinate Service, Asst Superintend, Nayab Tehsildar, Exercise Sub Inspector, Deputy Register and others.

The final selection of the candidates for CGPSC SSE Recruitment 2020 will be done on the basis of their performance in Prelims, Mains and Interview. Those who will qualify in all stages of the exam will be called for the final selection. Candidates are advised to gear up themselves for the next stage of the exam. The details for CGPSC SSE Mains will be soon uploaded on the official website.

Highlights:

Name of the Exam: State Services Exam

Organisation Name: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission

Number of the Posts: 166

Selection Process: Prelims, Mains and Interview.

Official Website: click here