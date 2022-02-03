CGPSC VAS Interview Call Letter 2022 Released for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Process to Download

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview call letter for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Check process to Download.

CGPSC VAS Interview Call Letter 2022 Download: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview call letter and detail schedule for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post. Commission will conduct the interview for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post on 22 February 2022.

All those candidates who have successfully qualified for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post against Advertisement number-04/2021/Exam/Dated 24 July 2021 can download CGPSC VAS Interview Call Letter 2022 from the link available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.

You can download the CGPSC VAS Interview Call Letter 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download CGPSC VAS Interview Call Letter 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) - psc.cg.gov.in.

Go to the Title section on the home page. Click on the link-INTERVIEW & DOCUMENT VERIFICATION SCHEDULE -VETERINARY ASSISTANT SURGEON EXAM- 2021 || DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW CALL LETTER AND REQUIRED PROFORMA given on the home page. A new window will open where you will get the Admit Card and other Documents in a new window. Download the CGPSC VAS Interview Call Letter 2022 and save the same for your future reference.

Alternatively you can download the CGPSC VAS Interview Call Letter 2022 directly from the link given below.

Commission has uploaded the details Roll Number wise Interview schedule for the candidates qualified for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post. Candidates should note that document verification will be held on 21 February 2022. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round will have to appear for the document verification round with all the essential documents as mentioned in the notification.