CGPSC Exam Schedule 2022(Out) for Law Officer and Other Posts @psc.cg.gov.in, Download PDF

CGPSC Written Exam Schedule 2022 Download: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam schedule for various posts including Assistant Director Handloom-2021, Law Officer (Home Jail Department), Assistant Registrar and others. Commission will conduct the written exam for these posts on 04 May 2022.

Candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can check the CGPSC Written Exam Schedule 2022 available on the official website of the CGPSC i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission has decided to conduct the written exam for the various posts including Assistant Director Handloom-2021, Law Officer(Home Jail Department), Assistant Registrar-2022, Law Officer (CGPSC) on 04 May 2022 in various exam centers based in Raipur.

Commission has earlier released the notification for direct recruitment for these posts on its official website.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the above post can download the CGPSC Written Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following these steps.

How to Download CGPSC Written Exam Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in.

Go to the Title section available on the home page.

Click on the link-EXAM SCHEDULE- ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, RESHAM-2021, SCIENTIFIC OFFICER (CHEMISTRY)-2021 AND ASSISTANT DIRECTOR (PLANNING, ECONOMICS & STATISTICS)-2021/ PRACHARYA VERG-1 AND PRACHARYA VERG-2 EXAM-202 given on the home page.

A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the CGPSC Written Exam Schedule 2022.

Download the PDF and save the same for your future reference.

You can download directly the CGPSC Written Exam Schedule 2022 from the link given below.

https://www.psc.cg.gov.in/pdf/NOTIFICATIONS/EXAM_SCH_ADH_LOH_AR_LOCGPSC_03032022.PDF