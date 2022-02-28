Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2022 for Jr Coaches Posts, Salary Rs. 35400

Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2022 Notification for the post of Junior Coaches is available at sportsdeptt.chd.gov.in. Details Here.

Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2022: Chandigarh Administration, Sports Department has published a recruitment notification to the post of Junior Coaches on its website - http://sportsdeptt.chd.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Sports Department Recruitment 2022 on or before 23 March 2022.

Chandigarh Administration Jr Coach Notification Download

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 23 March 2022 upto 5 PM

Chandigarh Administration Junior Coach Vacancy Details

Junior Coach - 7 Posts

Badminton - 1

Cricket - 1

Handball - 1

Judo - 1

Kabaddi - 1

Table Tennis - 1

Volleyball - 1

Eligibility Criteria for Chandigarh Administration Junior Coach Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduation from a recognized university

Diploma in Coaching from NISin required discipline

Age Limit:

21 to 37 years

Selection Process for Chandigarh Administration Junior Coach Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam of 2 hours

How to apply for Chandigarh Administration Junior Coach Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can send the application to “Director Sports, Sports Department, Chandigarh Administration, Sports Complex, Hockey Stadium, Secor-42, Chandigarh- 160036" latest by 23 March 2022 upto 5 PM.