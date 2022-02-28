Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2022 for Jr Coaches Posts, Salary Rs. 35400

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2022 Notification for the post of Junior Coaches is available at sportsdeptt.chd.gov.in. Details Here.

Created On: Feb 28, 2022 22:09 IST
Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2022
Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2022

Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2022: Chandigarh Administration, Sports Department has published a recruitment notification to the post of Junior Coaches on its website - http://sportsdeptt.chd.gov.in.

 Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Sports Department Recruitment 2022 on or before 23 March 2022.

Chandigarh Administration Jr Coach Notification Download

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 23 March 2022 upto 5 PM

Chandigarh Administration Junior Coach Vacancy Details

Junior Coach - 7 Posts

  • Badminton - 1
  • Cricket - 1
  • Handball - 1
  • Judo - 1
  • Kabaddi - 1
  • Table Tennis - 1
  • Volleyball - 1

Eligibility Criteria for Chandigarh Administration Junior Coach Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Graduation from a recognized university
  • Diploma in Coaching from NISin required discipline

Age Limit:

  • 21 to 37 years

Selection Process for Chandigarh Administration Junior Coach Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam of 2 hours

How to apply for Chandigarh Administration Junior Coach Recruitment 2022  ?

Interested and eligible candidates can send the application to “Director Sports, Sports Department, Chandigarh Administration, Sports Complex, Hockey Stadium, Secor-42, Chandigarh- 160036" latest by 23 March 2022 upto 5 PM.

 

