Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2022 for Jr Coaches Posts, Salary Rs. 35400

Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2022: Chandigarh Administration, Sports Department has published a recruitment notification to the post of Junior Coaches on its website - http://sportsdeptt.chd.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Sports Department Recruitment 2022 on or before 23 March 2022.
Chandigarh Administration Jr Coach Notification Download
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 23 March 2022 upto 5 PM
Chandigarh Administration Junior Coach Vacancy Details
Junior Coach - 7 Posts
- Badminton - 1
- Cricket - 1
- Handball - 1
- Judo - 1
- Kabaddi - 1
- Table Tennis - 1
- Volleyball - 1
Eligibility Criteria for Chandigarh Administration Junior Coach Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Graduation from a recognized university
- Diploma in Coaching from NISin required discipline
Age Limit:
- 21 to 37 years
Selection Process for Chandigarh Administration Junior Coach Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of written exam of 2 hours
How to apply for Chandigarh Administration Junior Coach Recruitment 2022 ?
Interested and eligible candidates can send the application to “Director Sports, Sports Department, Chandigarh Administration, Sports Complex, Hockey Stadium, Secor-42, Chandigarh- 160036" latest by 23 March 2022 upto 5 PM.